Ethnic minority groups face significant barriers to accessing homelessness assistance, new study finds 

Practitioners in the study repeatedly highlighted the reluctance of those from minority groups to enforce their housing or homelessness rights, even where they were aware of them, often due to a fear of “rocking the boat”.

Professor Fitzpatrick added: “Housing-specific examples of institutional racism are nested within the broader context of structural racism in housing and are linked to deep inequalities in the labour market and the social security system.

“This was particularly pronounced amongst groups like asylum-seekers and refugees who may be anxious about their status in the UK, but was also noted amongst British-born people. This may indicate that confidence about exercising housing rights has been further eroded across minoritised communities by ‘hostile’ immigration policies.”

In response to the study, Darren Rodwell, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said: “Councils are under significant financial pressure and are trying to deliver more services with less money.

“The chronic shortage of social housing means that they are struggling to find suitable homes for an ever-increasing number of people and are increasingly having to turn to alternative options for accommodation at a significant cost.

“As leaders of place, councils know only too well the vital importance of community assets and connections to keeping people safe and well and do everything they possibly can to discharge their responsibilities under the Public Sector Equality Duty. But as this report shows, it has become increasingly difficult to facilitate every individual’s needs as council funding has been consistently cut.

“In order to address the housing shortage, councils need to be given the powers and funding to deliver thousands of new social homes a year – at scale, and fast. Councils also need greater funding certainty through multi-year settlements which provide adequate funding to meet demand pressures.”

This study builds on Heriot-Watt’s 2022 research into race and homelessness, which found that black people were more than three times as likely to experience homelessness as their white counterparts.