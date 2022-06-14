Five years on: statement from the bereaved and survivors on the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire

On remembrance

Today, we remember the 72 beautiful souls lost that night. To ensure their memories live on.

Those in power called them ‘nameless’. They were not nameless. They were treasured, loved and ours.

Today is about honouring the 72 innocent men, women and children who lost their lives that night.

We must never forget them. We must carry them with us forever, in our hearts.

Five years on, as much as we try to move on, how can we with the knowledge that this can still happen? How can we move on when next to nothing has changed?

Five years on, another Grenfell is still a very real possibility. This government should feel ashamed at its complete lack of action and continued carelessness for the 72 lives so needlessly lost.

It’s hard to carry on when day in and day out for the last five years we’ve had to hear just how corrupt and rotten the system is.

It’s hard to heal when we (bereaved and survivors) are the ones forced to police a system that’s meant to protect us.

It’s understandable that many think we would have moved on by now. But it’s hard to recover when so little changes. The reality is, it’s still as painful now, as it was then.

On thanking the community and the wider public

On that night five years ago, the community and the wider public from all over the country came in solidarity and opened their hearts to support our community.

Today, we remember the generosity the public showed us. We want to give thanks for everything they did then and have continued to do since. It’s this support that has given us the strength to keep going.

It showed the power of unity, of people coming together, regardless of their faith, race or background; uniting in the face of adversity.

Five years on, the bereaved families, survivors and the community remain united. A testament to the strength of our community and its resources.