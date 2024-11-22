Gentoo appoints new communications lead from Home Group

Lisa Graveling joins the 29,000-home landlord from fellow Northern association Home Group, where she worked for almost eight years as head of marketing, as well as a year as media manager.

In her new role, Ms Graveling will be responsible for the Sunderland-based Gentoo’s brand, marketing and communications.

She will also work with her team to deliver communications to colleagues, customers and communities to support the landlord’s wider corporate strategy.