Gentoo appoints new communications lead from Home Group

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Large North East-based housing association Gentoo has appointed a new new director of marketing and communications.
Lisa Graveling joins the 29,000-home landlord from fellow Northern association Home Group, where she worked for almost eight years as head of marketing, as well as a year as media manager.
In her new role, Ms Graveling will be responsible for the Sunderland-based Gentoo’s brand, marketing and communications.
She will also work with her team to deliver communications to colleagues, customers and communities to support the landlord’s wider corporate strategy.
Ms Graveling said she is “thrilled to join the team at Gentoo and work closely with my new colleagues to deliver communications that amplify customer voices and build partnerships with key stakeholders, in and outside of our fantastic region”.
The landlord highlighted how Ms Graveling will bring 20 years’ experience of marketing and reputation management across consumer and business-to-business organisations, in addition to her recent experience in the social housing sector.
Prior to joining Home Group, she worked for 11 years at the multinational enterprise software firm Sage, which is also based in the North East in Newcastle.
There, Ms Graveling was the firm’s UK PR manager for a decade, before becoming the vice-president for product PR in the six months before she moved on.
Gentoo said Ms Graveling will bring “her wealth of knowledge from her previous roles in media management, sponsorship, digital communications, social media strategy and brand development and management to the organisation”.
Susan Fulton, executive director for customer, people and engagement at Gentoo, said: “It’s a new era at Gentoo, and I am delighted to welcome Lisa to the organisation.
“This is a really strong appointment for us as a group, and we are looking forward to seeing how Lisa can bring her knowledge and expertise to the current team and the wider business.
“We’re really excited to watch Lisa work with her team to deliver our communications strategy and shape the future for our colleagues and customers.”
Earlier this year, Gentoo announced it would be investing £42.9m in improving thousands of its homes, and put forward plans to develop just under 300 new homes in Sunderland.
Another big recruitment announcement was published today (Friday 22 November) when Inside Housing revealed that Rachael Williamson, head of policy and external affairs at the Chartered Institute of Housing, has stepped up to cover the same brief as interim director.
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