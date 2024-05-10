Large North East landlord reveals £42.9m plan to improve nearly 6,000 homes

The 30,000-home landlord said that 6,644 residents will benefit from home improvements, ranging from loft insulation top-ups to new kitchens and bathrooms.

These improvements form part of its wider multimillion-pound investment plan for 2024-25.

This year’s investment plan has a large focus on improving the energy efficiency of properties by giving residents the option of removing fires and topping up loft insulation.

The scheme is part-funded through the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.