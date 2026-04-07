Government launches consultation on proposed overhaul of standard ahead of 2027 tenancy changes

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The government has launched a consultation on updating the tenure standard for social housing, ahead of major tenancy reforms planned for 2027.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is seeking views on a revised direction to the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) ahead of landmark changes planned for October 2027, aiming to reflect the legislation’s revision of its regulatory standard on tenure.
Those being asked to contribute include the RSH, Homes England, the Greater London Authority, the Housing Ombudsman, bodies representing the interests of local authorities and registered providers, the Charity Commission and other interested stakeholders.
The changes are designed to align regulation with the Renters’ Rights Act 2025, which will overhaul the assured tenancy system and affect stakeholders in England.
The act will abolish Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions, remove fixed-term assured tenancies and require all assured tenancies to be periodic or rolling.
The government argues that the reforms will create a “simpler and more secure tenancy system” while making it easier for landlords to recover properties “when it is necessary”, such as when rent falls into arrears or due to anti-social behaviour.
It concedes that one likely impact on landlords will be the cost of time spent familiarising staff with the reforms.
The proposed direction, published this month, would replace the existing order issued in 2012, using powers under the Housing and Regeneration Act 2008.
Once issued, it will be binding on the RSH, which must then consult on and implement the revisions.
The proposals claim to take a more outcomes-focused approach, reflecting the English regulator’s consumer regulation framework introduced in 2024.
Landlords would be required to deliver outcomes around security, transparency and fairness, optimising tenancy outcomes, rather than following prescribed tenancy types.
Providers are urged to focus on “granting the most secure tenancies suitable” while remaining mindful of “the needs of individual households, the sustainability of the community and the efficient use of housing stock”.
Intermediate-rent properties or low-cost homeownership accommodation will be exempt from the direction, which focuses solely on social rented housing.
It also sets expectations around tenancy sustainment, ending tenancies and possession grounds, mirroring the expectations of the Renters’ Rights Act.
Landlords are expected to be transparent about when they may seek possession and to provide advice and assistance to tenants on finding alternative accommodation.
Where tenants are required to move, such as for redevelopment, providers should take “all reasonable steps to engage with tenants in finding alternative accommodation to agree to move to”.
The consultation confirms that references to assured shorthold tenancies will be removed and definitions updated to reflect wider policy, including rent regulation.
A key proposal is extending the direction to cover all local authority-owned social housing, including stock outside a Housing Revenue Account, ensuring all tenants have appropriate rights and protections.
The consultation will run until 28 May 2026. The government plans to issue the final direction by October 2026, ahead of implementing tenancy reforms across the social rented sector from October 2027.
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