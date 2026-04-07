Government launches consultation on proposed overhaul of standard ahead of 2027 tenancy changes

The government has launched a consultation on updating the tenure standard for social housing, ahead of major tenancy reforms planned for 2027 #UKhousing

Those being asked to contribute include the RSH, Homes England, the Greater London Authority, the Housing Ombudsman, bodies representing the interests of local authorities and registered providers, the Charity Commission and other interested stakeholders.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is seeking views on a revised direction to the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) ahead of landmark changes planned for October 2027, aiming to reflect the legislation’s revision of its regulatory standard on tenure.

The changes are designed to align regulation with the Renters’ Rights Act 2025, which will overhaul the assured tenancy system and affect stakeholders in England.

The act will abolish Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions, remove fixed-term assured tenancies and require all assured tenancies to be periodic or rolling.

The government argues that the reforms will create a “simpler and more secure tenancy system” while making it easier for landlords to recover properties “when it is necessary”, such as when rent falls into arrears or due to anti-social behaviour.

It concedes that one likely impact on landlords will be the cost of time spent familiarising staff with the reforms.

The proposed direction, published this month, would replace the existing order issued in 2012, using powers under the Housing and Regeneration Act 2008.

Once issued, it will be binding on the RSH, which must then consult on and implement the revisions.