Regulator of Social Housing reveals new chief executive

Mr Walters, who is currently the RSH’s deputy chief executive, will take on the top job next month.

In a statement, he highlighted the need for both the sector and the regulator to innovate.

He said: “The social housing sector continues to face economic challenges. It will need to change and develop and so will RSH if it is going to play a full role in this exciting agenda. I look forward to leading the regulator to take on these challenges.”