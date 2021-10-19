Homelessness REIT ploughs £166m into properties after ‘oversubscribed’ equity issue

Home REIT said today that it had acquired 366 properties across 23 portfolios in less than a month, after announcing on the last day of August that it was seeking to raise £262m via funds raised by shares.

In a subsequent 23 September update, Home REIT said it had in fact pulled in £350m after its board decided to increase the size of the issue.

“Since announcing the results of its oversubscribed equity issue, the company has been busy responsibly investing the proceeds into the pipeline of properties identified, efficiently deploying a sizeable portion of the funds into a portfolio generating long-term income on sustainable rents,” said Jamie Beale, partner at Alvarium Home REIT Advisors.