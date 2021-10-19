Homelessness REIT ploughs £166m into properties after ‘oversubscribed’ equity issue

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A real estate investment trust (REIT) specialising in accommodation for homeless people has spent £166.4m on properties across England and Wales in the wake of a “significantly oversubscribed” equity issue.
Home REIT said today that it had acquired 366 properties across 23 portfolios in less than a month, after announcing on the last day of August that it was seeking to raise £262m via funds raised by shares.
In a subsequent 23 September update, Home REIT said it had in fact pulled in £350m after its board decided to increase the size of the issue.
“Since announcing the results of its oversubscribed equity issue, the company has been busy responsibly investing the proceeds into the pipeline of properties identified, efficiently deploying a sizeable portion of the funds into a portfolio generating long-term income on sustainable rents,” said Jamie Beale, partner at Alvarium Home REIT Advisors.
“This latest tranche of properties will enable us to increase the amount of high-quality accommodation we can provide members of society facing homelessness, working alongside our charity partners and local authorities, as we enter the colder months,” Mr Beale added.
Home REIT, which launched in October 2020, says it provides accommodation for people including those fleeing domestic abuse, experiencing substance misuse and mental health issues, or facing homelessness because of poverty, as well as prison leavers and ex-members of the armed forces.
In a statement, the company said its latest acquisitions had added 1,850 beds to the company’s portfolio, taking this to 5,700, and expanded its geographical reach “across every region of England and including the company’s first acquisition in Wales”.
London and the East Midlands each account for 15% of the portfolio, which now includes stock in 92 local authority areas. Properties are let to 23 charities and one housing association, on leases averaging 25 years, with all rents funded by local or central government.
“The purchase of the [new] properties was made from the company’s attractive c. £400m acquisition pipeline, which has been under due diligence and legal negotiation since earlier this year,” Home REIT’s statement said.
“This pipeline was in an advanced stage of preparation ahead of the equity raise and assembled through the investment advisor’s deep network of relationships, according to the specific need within each local authority area.”
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