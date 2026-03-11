Housing associations ‘raising their game’ on delivery ambitions, new Homes England director says

On the SAHP bidding process, which opened at the end of last month, she said the sector is “really responding to the ambition” set by the government.

“In conversations around MIPIM, partners are coming to talk to us around the scale of their ambition running into many thousands of homes over a 10-year cycle, and the ability to really plan the supply chain and take on a broader suite of projects together,” she said.

Ms Gillespie continued: “We are seeing ambitious bids coming forward. I think the clarity around rent settlements has obviously been really helpful for the partners.

“But there’s a number of housing associations out here at MIPIM as well. So it is a more joined-up conversation around how those programmes for development align with the ambitions of places, as well as [with] the needs of people, as well as with the business plans for housing associations.

“And we’ve seen a number of partners really raising their game in that regard, in terms of the level of ambition that they have.”

She also said a number of landlords can act as “key players” within larger-scale opportunities such as regeneration schemes, or “emerging proposals around new towns”.

“The sector is signalling very strongly that it’s here as a credible partner, alongside institutional investors, alongside SMEs and developers – it’s a really important part of that jigsaw that helps to create places,” Ms Gillespie added.

The director was an advisor for the New Towns Taskforce and will continue to lead the agency’s work on new towns alongside her new North West regional director role.

The government is expected to publish its consultation on new towns soon, with its own list of proposed locations following Strategic Environmental Assessments into each of the taskforce’s 12 locations.

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said in January that the government has a clear objective for 40% affordable housing in new towns, but that viability issues cannot be discounted.

When asked about this target, Ms Gillespie told Inside Housing that “the tools are there to deliver the level of ambition for affordable housing, particularly with the size of the affordable homes programme”.

“So it’s absolutely right and proper we look at what the land value can support, back to those points on viability, but there is the largest affordable homes programme we’ve ever had in this country, so there is an ability to align funds and [provide] viability support,” she said.