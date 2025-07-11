Housing starts figures reveal ‘scale of challenge’ in London after ‘perfect storm’

The London mayor’s office has said it missed its housing starts targets due to a “perfect storm in housebuilding” #UKhousing

Work has started on just 5,188 homes, or 29% of the target. Last year, work started on 3,991 homes, which was higher than the previous year, but still the second-lowest on record and far below the 25,658 in 2022-23.

Yet with under a year left to run, more than 12,000 of these builds are not yet underway, according to the London Assembly’s annual affordable housing monitor .

The latest data comes as the London mayor’s housebuilding target was reduced earlier this year , meaning the authority now has target of starting 17,800 homes under its Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26 (AHP).

Just 871 homes have been completed in the current funding cycle, and 35% of homes started under the previous AHP 2016-23 are not yet built.

However, the Greater London Authority (GLA) is on track to exceed its target for at least 60% of homes under the AHP 2021-26 to be for social rent.

Currently, 84% of starts are for social rent, with 4,612 social rent starts across all GLA-funded programmes from April 2023 to March 2025.

Overall, in 2023-24 the net addition to affordable housing stock in London was 7,674. This is far below the GLA’s estimates that the city needs 42,841 affordable homes each year to meet need.

“We are far beyond a housing crisis – this is a housing emergency. These figures lay bare the scale of the challenge the mayor must urgently confront”, said Zoë Garbett, chair of the housing committee at the London Assembly.

“The gap between what’s being delivered and what’s desperately needed is incredibly concerning,” she added.

Housing starts in London have been falling for a while amid multiple pressures including post-2010 grant cuts, which led to a sharp drop in social rent homes, as well as the cost of development, building safety and stock improvement works.