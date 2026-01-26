Nearly 100 landlords in talks with energy provider about zero-bills tariff

Nearly 100 social landlords are in talks with Octopus Energy about a zero-bills tariff set up for affordable housing providers, Inside Housing can reveal #UKhousing

Nigel Banks, technical director of zero bills and low-carbon homes at the Octopus Energy, told Inside Housing that the energy provider is “talking to nearly 100 different organisations around how this Tenant Power model could work in both new build and retrofit.”

Last week, it was announced that the tariff will be launched for the first time in 1,500 homes managed by housing association Together Housing, backed by funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to “scale up” the roll-out.

Called Tenant Power, the scheme splits the cost of installing a solar battery system in social homes between the resident and the landlord, meaning both make savings.

He explained that the zero-bills model means people living in homes with a solar panel and battery do not have to pay for their energy for up to 10 years and can sometimes be paid to use energy when the price is negative. However, there is a fair use policy and the energy cannot be used to charge electric vehicles.

Tenants do not get paid for the energy created in their home and Octopus is paid by the national grid to optimise when it charges and discharges the batteries, which is what makes the scheme stack up financially for the company.

Around a fifth of zero-bill homes so far are owned by social housing providers, including Clarion, Platform Housing Group and NewArch Homes, Octopus’ own provider.

But Mr Banks said the Tenant Power tariff has been created to improve uptake of the zero-bills model in the sector as under the standard tariff, landlords must take on the extra cost of installing the panels and battery, as well as potentially insulation work.

“We needed to find a mechanism to share those benefits,” he explained.

Through the tariff, residents receive a fixed percentage discount on their electricity, typically 30%, and the rest of the savings go back to the landlord.

“So it’s kind of a win-win for everyone in the system,” Mr Banks added. “That means that generates a revenue stream, which will hopefully enable housing associations to roll this out at a bigger scale, in both new build and across their existing housing.”