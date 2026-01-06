Inside Housing’s guide to what to look out for in 2026

The whole sector is watching the outcome of the rent convergence policy, expected in the Budget but pushed to the new year. Tom Hunt, chair of the Local Government Association’s Inclusive Growth Committee, says convergence will be paramount for councils to be able to “develop their pipeline of new affordable and social housing”.

“I expect 2026 will bring more emphasis on innovative funding models and partnerships to unlock complex sites, as well as a push towards net zero targets shaping design and construction,” she adds.

Setareh Neshati, director of regeneration and development at Westminster City Council, wants to see “continued collaboration between councils and partners to accelerate delivery”.

Other government funding streams, such as the Local Authority Housing Fund, also present a chance for councils to assemble their own portfolios of temporary accommodation to alleviate the homelessness crisis, Mr Cornall points out.

There are “huge opportunities” for council housing teams, according to William Cornall, director of regeneration and place at Maidstone Borough Council in Kent. Constrained appetite for development among housing associations is a chance for councils to step up and support a “renaissance in council housebuilding”, he says.

A big shake-up in local government funding is on the agenda this year, and councils will also be looking forward to the launch of the 10-year SAHP.

“[The] cost of borrowing may ease a little, which could positively impact new affordable housing delivery. However, the cost impact of legislative changes and inflationary cost pressure could negatively impact this,” he warns.

Russell Baldwinson, executive director of development at LiveWest, expects delivery of new homes in the sector to come in below national targets, due to continued challenges for the housing market.

She adds: “We can expect the new integrated settlements to enhance housing delivery and the focus on placemaking – particularly with the potential return of Total Place. The results of the local elections will inevitably affect this, though.”

Maggie Rafalowicz, a director at Campbell Tickell, says that devolution and mayoral authorities “will play a growing role influencing the drive and delivery of new homes”.

There could also be greater interest in large-scale regeneration projects, Ms Heatley at Platform predicts, driven by flexibilities within the SAHP around additionality.

Haringey Council’s Wingspan Walk scheme. Local authorities will be looking forward to the launch of the Social and Affordable Homes Programme

Haringey Council’s Wingspan Walk scheme. Local authorities will be looking forward to the launch of the Social and Affordable Homes Programme

Asset management: the sector will need to respond to tightened standards

Two key pieces of legislation affecting how the sector manages its stock will come into force in 2026. First, in May, is the Renters’ Rights Bill. Matthew Lake, partner at law firm Weightmans, says this has “fundamentally rewritten” the framework for possession and rent increases, as well as banning no-fault evictions.

Mr Lake says an initial period of uncertainty after the law comes into effect is “inevitable”, but he warns that “with tenant representatives expected to actively exercise these new protections, an uptick in litigation looks unavoidable as the courts start to shape the case law”.

Second, Awaab’s Law, which since last October has brought in strict deadlines for providers to deal with repairs, will this autumn be extended to cover a wider range of hazards.

Mr Lake notes that the first phase of the law has already led to successful claims – while the second phase will “materially” increase legal and financial risk. He also expects that the Housing Ombudsman, which had its busiest year ever in 2025, is “likely to take a tougher line, with more complaints, firmer determinations and higher compensation awards” in the months ahead.

Other things to look out for this year include the government’s response to its consultation on the reformed Decent Homes Standard, which could change how disrepair is measured and bring in new requirements on safety, energy efficiency, and damp and mould, albeit in at least 10 years’ time.

For Eve Blezard, policy lead at the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), the response “could provide asset teams with an overarching framework to support delivery around safe and healthy homes”, while the group has been clear that “alignment across these reforms will be critical for long-term investment planning.”

Ms Blezard also highlights the joint Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and Ministry of Justice consultation on housing disrepair as an “important issue”, while also pointing to the increasing prominence of access on the sector’s agenda.

“As statutory timeframes tighten, asset management will increasingly need to understand household circumstances and the possible effects of hazards, not just the home’s condition,” she says.

“The organisations that thrive will be those that embrace technology and move to a culture of proactive risk management and transparency”

Jon Slade, a director at Campbell Tickell, says there are “more rules than ever shaping service delivery” and “arguably, less money as building inflation outstrips consumer/retail price inflation”.

Mr Slade warns that the tension could have a knock-on impact on housing delivery: “Less development will continue to be a necessary last port of call for some landlords in order to create sufficient funds to invest in making and keeping current buildings safe and in sufficiently good condition.”

Finding in-house staff or contractors with modern skill sets and outlooks “will be an ongoing challenge”, he says.

But he does highlight potential solutions, such as drone surveying and using AI to improve data collection, adding: “The best mitigations lie in modernising approaches to data-gathering/analysis and work programming/procurement and delivery.”

Senior staff at housing associations also stress the need for modernisation. David Lewis, executive group director of property and investment at L&Q, makes the case that this year asset management will be “increasingly shaped by how effectively organisations use data to understand the condition of their homes and how residents relate to where they live”.

The G15 landlord is “already looking beyond traditional condition surveys and bringing together data from repairs, complaints, resident vulnerabilities, damp and mould cases, energy performance, and resident satisfaction”, he adds.

Thomas Fountain, director of asset knowledge and insight at Places for People, stresses the landlord’s preparations to comply with the second phase of Awaab’s Law and potential changes to building safety legislation, as well as increasing decarbonisation in its homes and expanding its partnerships.

“Underpinning all these aspirations is the need for skills,” he points out. “We will still need boots on the ground next year.”

He adds: “This means digital transformation will be key. The organisations that thrive will be those that embrace technology and move to a culture of proactive risk management and transparency.”

Finance: institutional investment and more mergers on the horizon

Unlocking new institutional investment across the sector will be an important theme this year, spotlighted by Homes England’s new five-year strategy.

This year, the agency will publish its investment prospectus, and will launch the new National Housing Bank in April. The bank has £16bn of funding and aims to unlock over £53bn in private sector investment.

Rob Beiley, partner at Trowers & Hamlins, expects to see “the growth of partnerships between housing associations and institutional investors, unlocking new capital to invest in existing stock”.

Karin Erlander, senior director, credit at The Housing Finance Corporation, says providers will “continue to navigate significant balance sheet pressures in 2026”.

She says that a “substantial number” of borrowers will need to refinance at rates “considerably higher” than their existing arrangements, despite potential interest rate reductions.

“This environment is likely to drive increased appetite across the sector for innovative capital-releasing solutions to support both development programmes and stock improvement initiatives,” Ms Erlander adds.

JLL’s Mr Petty also says the sector will see “other ways of raising capital continue to grow”, including “record levels” of stock rationalisation and more disposals of non-core assets.

JLL predicts more mergers as housing providers look to expand their capacity to build more homes and invest in existing stock.

Mr Petty adds: “They will have to borrow more to do so. This will mean a gradual return to the bond markets for larger providers, and an increase in new loan facilities compared with 2025. Debt needs to be underpinned with robust valuations, and EUV-SH values should show steady rises on the back of stable rent policy and modest inflation.”

A decision from the government on rent convergence – at either £2 or £3 extra per week – is expected this month, delayed from the Autumn Budget. But JLL says the boost from this will not come until 2027, and “will be at the low end, which will curb potential increases in values”.

Despite the challenges, JLL expects the sector to maintain its “zero-loss track record for lenders” in 2026.

Building safety: regulators and remediation acceleration

In a flurry of announcements before Christmas, the government confirmed that it will move forward with efforts to overhaul construction regulation in 2026. Two consultations are planned; the first, on creating a single construction regulator and a new regulatory framework for the building control industry, is open until March and a government response is due in summer.

The second will take place at some point in 2026, and will consider a plan to regulate the specific profession of fire engineers. The government has mooted making the job title legally protected, defining its duties in law and enforcing standards.

Officials also confirmed that the government will not at this point be updating the definition of higher-risk buildings that are subject to stricter regulatory standards, following a review by the Building Safety Regulator (BSR).

But the government said the BSR will carry out an “ongoing review” of the definition. Michael Wharfe, partner at Devonshires, is “expecting more change in 2026”.

He says: “There is extensive speculation of areas of extension, including a wider range of buildings with vulnerable residents, lower height thresholds for buildings with higher-risk build-ups such as timber frames, or buildings with particular usages such as hotels, entertainment venues, secure residential institutions and barracks.”