Long-awaited Renters’ Reform Bill to be published next week

In an interview on Sky News last night, Mr Gove said the bill will be “out next week”.

The proposals are a wide-ranging government effort to make the private rented sector “fairer” for tenants.

An 80-page white paper was published last summer outlining the plans, which include banning Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions. Other measures include introducing a Decent Homes Standard for the private rented sector for the first time.