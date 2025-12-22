Midland Heart more than halves new homes delivery in first six months of the year

New homes delivery by Midland Heart has more than halved in the first six months of 2025-26, while its turnover has dropped due to the sale of properties last year #UKhousing

The 34,000-home landlord had set higher targets in the previous year, aiming for 809 social housing completions as part of its five-year target for 4,000 new homes by 2025.

Its half-year trading update said the housing association “remains on track to deliver 2,250 new homes by 2030”, with a target of 350 social housing completions in 2025-26.

The Birmingham-based landlord completed 109 new affordable homes in the six-month period to September 2025, compared to 269 new homes in the same period last year.

Turnover at Midland Heart fell to £121.4m in the first half of the year, from £125.2m last year, which was down to the “sale of over 1,500 properties in 2024-25”.

The landlord’s surplus had soared by more than £25m in 2024-25 due to the sale of these homes to neighbouring association Housing 21.

Its surplus for the six-month period to 30 September 2025 was £22.6m, down from £47.3m last year.

But Midland Heart said its “financial strength has enabled continued investment in the energy efficiency and comfort of [its] homes”, as well as development.

On sustainability, Midland Heart said it had invested £2.4m in energy efficiency measures in the first half of the year, and had cut its CO2 emissions by 25% compared to last year.