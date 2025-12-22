Midland Heart more than halves new homes delivery in first six months of the year

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New homes delivery by Midland Heart has more than halved in the first six months of 2025-26, while its turnover has dropped due to the sale of properties last year.
The Birmingham-based landlord completed 109 new affordable homes in the six-month period to September 2025, compared to 269 new homes in the same period last year.
Its half-year trading update said the housing association “remains on track to deliver 2,250 new homes by 2030”, with a target of 350 social housing completions in 2025-26.
The 34,000-home landlord had set higher targets in the previous year, aiming for 809 social housing completions as part of its five-year target for 4,000 new homes by 2025.
Turnover at Midland Heart fell to £121.4m in the first half of the year, from £125.2m last year, which was down to the “sale of over 1,500 properties in 2024-25”.
The landlord’s surplus had soared by more than £25m in 2024-25 due to the sale of these homes to neighbouring association Housing 21.
Its surplus for the six-month period to 30 September 2025 was £22.6m, down from £47.3m last year.
But Midland Heart said its “financial strength has enabled continued investment in the energy efficiency and comfort of [its] homes”, as well as development.
On sustainability, Midland Heart said it had invested £2.4m in energy efficiency measures in the first half of the year, and had cut its CO2 emissions by 25% compared to last year.
The housing association has committed over £60m per year over the next five years for a programme of retrofit and aesthetic upgrades to “improve the look, feel and thermal comfort” of over 6,000 homes.
Midland Heart also secured £50m of additional funding through its strategic partnership with Homes England, which will cover around 480 units. This brings the total value of the strategic partnership to over £170m.
The landlord’s gearing was at 38% for the first six months of the year, which meets its target of less than 70%, while interest cover was at 311%, well above the target of over 150%.
Joe Reeves, deputy chief executive, said: “Our financial strength and operational resilience mean we can keep investing where it matters most: in safer, warmer homes for our tenants and in building the affordable housing our region urgently needs.
“These results show that even in challenging times, we remain focused on delivering real value for our communities.”
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