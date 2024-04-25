MPs asked why “all of the key housing charities” have withdrawn their support for the Renters (Reform) Bill as it passed its third and final reading #UKhousing

Levelling up minister Jacob Young said the bill “will create a fairer private rented sector for both landlords and tenants”.

It came after the Renters’ Reform Coalition, a campaign group including homelessness charity Shelter and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, withdrew its support for the bill .

The bill, including the government amendments, was backed by a majority of MPs after 6.30pm and will now enter the House of Lords.

A debate on the bill took place on Wednesday 23 April, including new amendments from the government that would postpone the end of no-fault evictions until a review of the courts system took place.

He said that ending no-fault evictions straight away would “cause chaos in the sector”, adding: “It is far better for tenants and landlords alike if we make sure this change happens in an orderly way.”

Labour MP Karen Buck challenged the minister: “If everything is so wonderful, why is it that all of the key housing charities and organisations in the field have withdrawn their support for the government?”

Mr Young replied: “I accept their disappointment in some of the measures that we’re bringing forward today, but they’ve also endorsed some of the amendments.”

Labour MP Clive Betts pointed out that the government had five years to get the courts ready since its 2019 manifesto to end no-fault evictions.

Shadow housing minister Matthew Pennycook said the bill contained “numerous defects, deficiencies, omissions and loopholes” that would allow disreputable landlords to exploit tenants. However, he said, it was “essential” that it continued its passage through parliament.

He said that the government had previously described the bill as having “precisely the right balance” between landlords and tenants, yet now “more amendments are essential to ensure that balance is kept”.

“Not only do we still have no idea when the new tenancy system will come into force,” he said, people also remain in the dark on what court reforms ministers require before no-fault evictions will end.