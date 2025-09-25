Slight fall in number of social housing blocks that have no clear remediation completion date

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) reported the drop from 344 to 326 (16.9%) in blocks taller than 11 metres with life-critical fire safety (LCFS) defects that have an “unclear” completion date, or one that is beyond 10 years.

The number of buildings identified as having LCFS defects has risen from 1,897 in the previous quarter to 1,926.

Of these, 80 were remediated over the past quarter, and work is in progress or planned for over 64%, while just under 71% are expected to be remediated within the next five years.