New report calls for ‘Olympic authority-style’ bodies for housing delivery

This should also be backed by Olympic authority-style bodies for major housing schemes. These could provide “a clear mandate, real capital and accountability on delivery”.

The research recommends giving the new construction regulator statutory powers to “cut through 12 fragmented regulatory bodies and force co-ordination on the projects that matter most”.

The PFC’s Mind the (Viability) Gap report was led by Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC), Wates Group and Igloo Regeneration, and looks at how, despite this social housing waiting list of 1.3 million households, fewer than 100,000 social homes are built each year.

The report also suggests establishing a national library of pre-approved, regulation-compliant housing designs to streamline planning and consultation.

The planning and funding of water and sewage infrastructure alongside new housing schemes is also pivotal, it argues, highlighting that constraints have stalled the delivery of around £25bn of homes.

The PFC believes that reforming CPO powers is central to unlocking underused sites.

It suggests that councils should be able to acquire stalled or underused land at value closer to its existing use, and stresses that any acquisitions must be safeguarded to ensure fairness to landowners, protect social value and support timely delivery.

The report highlights that removing hope value could make sites that would otherwise be financially unviable accessible for social housing, but also flags that it could discourage certain landowners from bringing sites forward.

Since the government’s recent CPO reforms, councils and Homes England can now act without ministerial approval in most cases, with inspectors signing off where objections are lodged.