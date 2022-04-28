Rapid rehousing is a sign homelessness prevention has failed, says Welsh charity boss

Ruth Power, chief executive of Shelter Cymru, told the Chartered Institute of Housing Cymru’s annual conference, Tai, in Swansea on Wednesday that organisations needed to firefight less to prevent repeated homelessness.

“We need to remember that rapid rehousing is a sign that prevention has failed. So actually, it’s already pointing to a problem.

“And, for many people, there is a risk that rapid rehousing could be the starting line for a rapid cycle into repeated homelessness.”

In December 2021, Inside Housing reported how the policy of rapid rehousing, which aims to cut the amount of time homeless people are stuck in temporary accommodation, had been embraced in Wales.

It was central to recommendations made by the Welsh government’s Homelessness Action Group before the pandemic.