Sovereign Network Group launches £1.5bn EMTN programme

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Sovereign Network Group (SNG) has launched a £1.5bn Euro Medium-Term Note (EMTN) programme.
Funding from the programme will be allocated in line with the 84,000-home landlord’s sustainable finance framework to develop affordable housing across London and the South of England.
SNG said the programme, which offers speedy access to debt capital markets, “demonstrates its commitment” to developing 25,000 new homes over the next decade.
Peter Benz, chief financial officer of SNG, said: “We’re delighted to establish SNG’s EMTN programme, which will enable flexible access to capital markets.
“This is another exciting step to facilitate SNG’s aspirational development programme.”
In January 2024, SNG raised £400m in its first public bond issue since it was formed in 2023 following the merger of Network Homes and Sovereign Housing.
The landlord upped its development target in the wake of the merger. The 25,000-home target is around 5,000 more than Sovereign and Network were planning to build individually.
Last year, Mark Washer, the chief executive of SNG, vowed that it would remain a “developing landlord”.
Following that, he told delegates at the National Housing Federation’s Housing Finance Conference last month that he was not as “wedded” to owning stock as he used to be, as more landlords in the sector look to equity investments as a way of shoring up their finances.
In March, SNG confirmed it had signed a deal with house builder Barratt Redrow to deliver 660 homes on the edge of an Oxfordshire village. The scheme includes 231 affordable homes.
In the same month, Birmingham-based Platform Housing Group announced it had doubled its EMTN programme to £2bn.
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