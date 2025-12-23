Stonewater’s acquisition of two small Brighton landlords delayed by four months

Jonathan Layzell, chief executive at Stonewater, said: “Porthove Housing Association and the Rotary Club of Hove Housing Society share Stonewater’s commitment to delivering great services and putting customers first. We are excited about the potential benefits this partnership could bring and look forward to the opportunity to welcome them into the Stonewater family.

“By joining us, their customers [will] gain access to a wider range of services and the advantages that come with Stonewater’s scale, alongside our continued dedication to strong local relationships.”

Last month, Stonewater agreed a £100m funding package with two major banks to support the delivery of its 2030 corporate plan.