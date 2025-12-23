Stonewater’s acquisition of two small Brighton landlords delayed by four months

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Large housing association Stonewater’s acquisition of two small Brighton and Hove landlords has been delayed until the end of April 2026.
The Leicester-based landlord announced in June that Porthove Housing Association (PHHA) and the Rotary Club of Hove Housing Society (RCofHHS) would be joining as subsidiaries.
The deal was originally supposed to complete by the end of the year, but yesterday (22 December) Stonewater said it now anticipates that the transfer will only be complete by 30 April 2026.
The tie-up would see 97 homes, mainly for older people across Brighton and Hove, added to Stonewater’s existing 40,000 home-portfolio nationwide.
Jonathan Layzell, chief executive at Stonewater, said: “Porthove Housing Association and the Rotary Club of Hove Housing Society share Stonewater’s commitment to delivering great services and putting customers first. We are excited about the potential benefits this partnership could bring and look forward to the opportunity to welcome them into the Stonewater family.
“By joining us, their customers [will] gain access to a wider range of services and the advantages that come with Stonewater’s scale, alongside our continued dedication to strong local relationships.”
Last month, Stonewater agreed a £100m funding package with two major banks to support the delivery of its 2030 corporate plan.
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