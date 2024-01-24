A surge in spending on temporary accommodation could spell the “end of local government”, council leaders have warned #UKhousing

“Despite our efforts,” he told the meeting, “more and more of our residents are presenting as homeless… They rely on the safety net that we and our partners provide. My greatest concern is that safety net is going to fail.”

Eastbourne is set to spend nearly £5m on this provision this year, up from £1.4m in 2018-19, he said.

In his opening speech, Liberal Democrat councillor Stephen Holt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council in East Sussex, revealed that 49p in every £1 collected by the council is now being spent on temporary accommodation.

More than 50 local leaders from across the political spectrum met to discuss the “national crisis” of the cost of temporary accommodation at an emergency meeting in Westminster yesterday.

Michael Jones, Labour leader of Crawley Borough Council, said that five years ago, temporary accommodation was not a major issue for his town. In that time, however, the net cost to the council has risen from £262,000 to over £5m this year.

He said: “I don’t think it is overdramatic, given the pressures facing councils, to tell the government that they are presiding over the end of local government if they fail to take the urgent action needed to finance it properly.”

A statutory minimum provision of local services, he warned, “is a bleak outlook”.

It is also “the age-old fear fulfilled” that local government “merely becomes local administration, unresponsive to the specific needs of our communities we serve”.

Mr Jones added: “That future is not yet here, but it is coming unless the government does what is needed.”

Conservative councillor Stephanie Chambers, portfolio holder for housing and planning at Gloucester City Council, said her local authority spent £364,000 on temporary accommodation last year, but this year the bill had tripled to £1.19m.

The public has no idea how “horrendous it is for homeless families and people are too ashamed to speak out”, said Ms Chambers. “I cannot reiterate enough the need for more housing.”

The councillors urged government to uprate the housing benefit subsidy cap for temporary accommodation placements. This is the amount councils can claim back from central government on temporary accommodation, a figure that has been frozen since 2011.