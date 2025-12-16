Warm Homes Plan delayed to 2026

The Warm Homes Plan was announced in 2024 by energy secretary Ed Miliband. It was intended for the full plan to be set out in late 2025.

However, despite last month’s Budget increasing the funding commitment for the plan from £13.2bn to £15bn, the full details of the plan were not published.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has now confirmed that it expects to publish the plan in January.

A spokesperson said: “We are doubling down on support for home upgrades and will set out our plans to help households, and support thousands more clean energy jobs, soon.”