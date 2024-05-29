What is the energy procurement outlook for housing associations beyond 2024?

An Inside Housing webinar, in association with Inenco, explored how social landlords can manage their energy needs and meet their sustainability objectives
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Long-term thinking is required if the housing sector is to meet its net zero goals by 2050. But planning is difficult when the economic and political landscapes are constantly shifting.
The regulatory environment in the UK places competing demands on landlords, diverting resources away from decarbonisation. Energy prices remain volatile due to geopolitical instability. And few can predict how policies may change following the upcoming general election.
This Inside Housing webinar, sponsored by Inenco, sought to provide clarity to housing associations by exploring the following questions:
Jacob Briggs, senior consulting analyst, Cornwall Insight
Jacob Briggs is a senior consultant at Cornwall Insight, focused on delivering bespoke support to businesses engaging in decarbonisation across the energy and transport sectors. With a background in the company’s energy retail research teams, he has lead projects for energy suppliers, corporates, and energy service providers exploring price forecasting, contracting strategies, and proposition development. Cornwall Insight provides research, consulting and training services for the energy, utilities and environment sectors.
Stewart Gayden, procurement category manager, GreenSquareAccord
Stewart Gayden is a procurement category manager at GreenSquareAccord, a social landlord providing housing and support services to over 50,000 people in the South West and West Midlands. He has over thirty years’ experience in the social housing sector, primarily within the asset management, property services and procurement fields. Stewart also currently manages GreenSquareAccord’s utility portfolio.
Richard Orr, head of asset and regeneration, River Clyde Homes
Richard Orr heads up strategic asset management for the River Clyde Homes Group, including regeneration and business development. He is also a member of the Buildings Action Coalition which is an international group working on decarbonising the built environment alongside the United Nations Environment Programme.
Dan Pardesi, senior consultant, Inenco
Dan Pardesi leads Inenco’s social housing team to drive emissions reductions, value for money and compliance. He is a chartered energy manager with the Energy Institute and has more than a decade’s experience demystifying the business case for sustainability across the public and private sector. From delivering some of the UK’s largest energy efficiency campaigns to implementing renewable energy strategies, Mr Pardesi supports organisations at all levels of sustainability maturity to define and achieve their environmental ambitions.
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