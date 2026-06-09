‘Jaws of doom’: what does the state of councils’ finances mean for their development ambitions?

Rob Beiley, a partner at law firm Trowers & Hamlins who advises both local authorities and housing associations, sees a parallel between the two parts of the sector when it comes to making these investment decisions.

“You’ve actually got exactly the same pressure in the HRAs as you’ve got in the housing association sector,” he tells Inside Housing. “That is a drive for investment in existing stock to deal with things like Awaab’s Law, damp and mould, stock condition.”

When it comes to building new affordable homes, “there is clearly an expectation from government that local authorities are going to do quite a lot of the heavy lifting”, Mr Beiley says. But “whether or not the HRA capacity is really there to deliver” remains a major question.

One way to boost town hall coffers has been through what is known as rent convergence, a process whereby rent charged to longstanding tenants is increased gradually to match the ‘formula rent’ at which new tenancies are set.

The latest rent settlement, agreed earlier this year and due to come in in April 2027, will allow landlords including councils to increase rent by Consumer Price Index +1% each year, plus up to an additional £1 per week, rising to £2 in 2028.

This settlement fell short of the £3 per week top-up that many in local government, including London Councils, had been calling for. Research last year by the body, which represents the 33 local authorities of the capital, found that councils would have to reduce spending on housing by £264m by 2027-28 as costs outstripped funding.

The data shows that London could even argue for a different rent-setting formula from the rest of the country. While the net debt increase for the top 20 English councils (including those in London) stood at an average of £28.7m, the average for the 17 boroughs in the capital with at least 10,000 homes stood at £49.1m.

“London boroughs are at the sharp end of all of this,” agrees Dan Hawthorn, executive director for homes and communities at Camden Council. He is speaking to Inside Housing in his other capacity as co-chair of the London Housing Directors’ Group.

“It’s not at all surprising to me, because there’s something about the nature of the council stock in London which drives that.”

As much of London’s stock is high rise, or reaching the end of its life, he explains, that means “it either requires estate regeneration, which faces a huge capital burden on HRAs, or the work needed to extend life and make it habitable is expensive.”

“If you accept the premise that HRAs are increasingly unable to absorb debt, you’re talking about slowing down development ambition, which is completely contrary to what the government wants us to do”

Mr Hawthorn recounts how “HRA accountants refer to the ‘graph of doom’” when looking at their long-term business plans and the inevitability of increased debts.

“Many of the assumptions that were made in 2012 that underpinned the settlement – most obviously about the way that rents would continue to rise, but others too about inflation, and so on – have been proved wrong. Those assumptions have deviated so far from where they started, that we’ve got to re-examine it.

“If you accept the premise that HRAs are increasingly unable to absorb debt, you’re talking about slowing down development ambition, which is completely contrary to what the government wants us to do.”

One of the assumptions Mr Partridge refers to is the government-set social housing rent formula that was in place in 2012. Many landlords – both local authorities and housing associations – had to tear up their business plans in 2016 when the then-Conservative government instituted a sector-wide rent cut.

A group of councils, led by Southwark in south London, has come together to try to put pressure on the government to renegotiate the current rent settlement. A survey they ran earlier this year, under the Securing the Future of Council Housing banner, found that half of the 66 stock-owning councils they asked were likely to struggle to balance their HRAs by 2029-30.

Another looming factor for HRAs is the reorganisation of local government, which will see unitary authorities replace county and district councils across the country.

In many areas, these plans are still to be decided, while the recent local election results have thrown plans in the air in a number of places. But this just means uncertainty, and that is the last thing anyone making long-term financial decisions needs.

“The HRA landscape will change a lot in terms of either merging them, having to open them or closing them,” elaborates one local government policy advisor, who asked not to be named.

“A lot of the new burdens and the legislation we’re seeing is not really taking devolution or reorganisation into account in terms of how that’s going to function with the HRAs and with the ringfencing, so I think people just have a lot of questions at the moment.”

However reorganisation ultimately shakes out, the growing debt pile coupled with the increasing number of costs councils have to manage out of their HRAs suggests a reckoning of one sort or another may be coming for the system.

As Mr Evans in Wolverhampton concludes, his description of HRA debt echoes the same words Mr Hawthorn uses in London.

“It’s almost like the jaws of doom,” Mr Evans says. “And it’s only going to widen over time, because we won’t have enough income coming in.

“You can’t just keep saddling us with debt. You can’t keep reducing the number of properties. They need to change the HRA model: it’s got to be sustainable, and they’ve got to allow us the opportunity to borrow and invest.”