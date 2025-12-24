Latest housing research: The economics of housing

Thinkhouse is a website set up to be a repository of housing research. Its editorial panel critiques and collates the best of the most recent housing research.

Two contrasting papers have been published that connect the economics of housing to important aspects of place and time that shape housing and wider societal outcomes.

The first is a report for The David Hume Institute by my University of Glasgow colleagues Duncan Maclennan and Jocelyne Fleming. Titled Prosperity Begins at Home, the report is a tour de force.

Mr Maclennan and Ms Fleming argue for disruptive policy interventions to reset the Scottish housing system, framed by a firm desire to locate housing in terms of its relationship with, and opportunities to improve, Scottish economic performance. They view the housing situation as more of a evolving poly-crisis than a housing emergency. They contend that much policy has been virtue signalling rather than deliverable, system-coherent outcome improvements.