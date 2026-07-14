Meet Plaid Cymru’s first-ever housing minister

Despite her revolving door of appointments, the minister is engaged during our conversation. Her answers are lengthy, peppered with anecdotes about her constituents, and focused on the importance of a good home.

Every Monday, Ms Gwenllian makes the four-hour journey to Cardiff from her home in the village of Y Felinheli in Gwynedd. It is also where she was grew up. By Thursday night, she is usually back in her six-member constituency of Gwynedd Maldwyn, which covers a huge area across North and Mid Wales, ready for a weekend travelling around for local engagements.

On the Saturday before our interview, the minister did a shift working in the local cafe during her village’s annual festival. Throughout the day, she met residents who had moved into a new social housing estate. “It was fantastic to talk to some of the constituents that I had been supporting in the past, and they were telling me now, ‘Siân, I’m in one of those new houses,’” she says.

Ms Gwenllian is also keen to describe a recent visit to a social housing development in Llanrwst, where she met a family for whom a new home had significantly improved their daily life. Each family member now had their own bedroom, and the youngest son, who has learning difficulties, was now able to access a taxi right outside the house to take him to his specialist school.

“I’m not new to [social landlords], they know me, and they know the direction of travel that I’ve outlined, and I think they welcome that ambition”

Visits like this – along with the village festivals and local football matches – are still just as important to Ms Gwenllian now that she holds a cabinet position.

“It keeps you grounded, and keeps you inspired when you see the results,” she says. “Housing is so tangible when you see somebody progressing from somewhere which really wasn’t suitable because of overcrowding or dampness, and they finally get to have a social house.”

And hearing first-hand about the experiences of tenants, Ms Gwenllian adds, is why she is “committed to having a relentless focus on increasing the supply of social housing”.

This emphasis on the value of social housing can be traced back through Ms Gwenllian’s many years in politics. Since it is her first formal interview with Inside Housing, we go back to the start of her career.