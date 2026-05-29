A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals #UKhousing

The Week in Housing: Complaints to care watchdog double, Enfield snubs new towns programme and we visit a zero-bills housing scheme #UKhousing

Ministers will consider stopping building control clients from being able to choose their own inspectors – a move recommended in a report by experts on the Building Control Independent Panel.

The cross-party Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee called on ministers to bring forward the cap on ground rents and cut the transition period in half.

Labour’s New Towns Draft Programme was dealt a blow as Enfield Council withdrew from the scheme , after a Conservative councillor was elected leader during the local election.

There were several updates from the government and calls on Whitehall that could bring in changes for the sector.

This week, we revealed that housing-related complaints made to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman have doubled over the past five years . Based on Freedom of Information requests to the watchdog, the data found that housing complaints more than doubled to 4,140, while homelessness complaints tripled to 379.

Meanwhile, officials at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government have revised the number of homes the government has unlocked under legacy schemes up to 57,700, following a report from the National Audit Office earlier this year.

Social housing tenants surveyed by the Scottish Housing Regulator have again raised the alarm over rent affordability, with most fearing that rent hikes from landlords will mean they cannot meet future costs.

Also, landlords in the country could leave the market due to upcoming Awaab’s Law regulation, the Regulatory Review Group told the Scottish government.

A comment piece by Gary Young, chief executive of Mobysoft, called on organisations to get a grip on their data to spot “early warning signs” ahead of the next phase of Awaab’s Law.

Housing charity Shelter Scotland said it was “disappointed” that the Scottish government relaunched a scheme to support first-time buyers, saying it was “wrong” to prioritise them over “people with nowhere safe to call home”.

And Castlehill Housing Association has hired Isla Gray as its new chief executive, as incumbent David Lappin is set to retire after 16 years in charge.

Turning to sustainability, one of our long reads this week saw our reporter visit Octopus Energy’s ‘zero-bills homes’ project and ask, does it work for social housing?

New data found that eight in 10 homes owned by housing associations reporting against the sector’s sustainability standard have now reached Energy Performance Certificate Band C. However, warnings abounded that there is still “significant” work to be done.

The Regulator of Social Housing awarded three housing associations the top consumer grade in its latest round of regulatory judgements.

Platform Housing Group was among the successful bidders for a share of £15.6m in government funding to upgrade old and inefficient heat networks.