The Week in Housing: New out-of-area placements research, overseas building liability case and fresh call for rent controls #UKhousing

The selling of council homes has contributed to councils’ reliance on temporary accommodation. The government has brought in Right to Buy reforms, but peers are being pressured by the Local Government Association to table amendments to the Social Housing Bill that would exempt newly built social housing from the Right to Buy indefinitely.

In his first major policy speech after launching his bid to become the next prime minister, Mr Burnham said the UK is in a “housing trap”, which is having a “ruinous impact” on public finances.

Building more social housing is key to reducing the reliance on temporary accommodation, and this week Andy Burnham pledged to deliver the biggest council housebuilding programme since the post-war period.

This came after one London council approved a new temporary accommodation charging policy in a bid to tackle rising costs and make greater use of funding available through housing benefit.

This week Inside Housing published a new wide-reaching investigation , which offers the most detailed picture of out-of-area temporary accommodation placements yet.

The current Right to Buy reforms will exempt new build social homes from the policy for 35 years. The minimum eligibility period has jumped from three to 10 years before tenants can apply to buy their home.

The government will also change discount rules to start at 5% of the property’s value, with a cap of 15%.

There was some good news as rough sleeping in London has fallen for the first time in a year outside the pandemic era since 2017.

Ofsted revealed new plans to crack down on the “scourge” of unregistered children’s housing providers, through criminal investigations and prosecution, in an attempt to stop unsafe and unlawful placements.

Alongside Inside Housing’s June 2026 building safety round-up, there was a significant High Court ruling that is worth reading for those working in this part of the sector.

The German parent of a defunct UK cladding firm was ordered to pay out £1.8m following what is believed to be the first overseas Building Liability Order made under the Building Safety Act 2022.

Concern was raised that new fire safety regulations could make smaller homes “unviable” for solar panels.

And a Labour-linked thinktank is urging the government to scrap second staircase requirements in buildings below 30 metres as it is claimed this could unlock 10,000 homes per year.

Meanwhile, the number of social housing blocks with unsafe cladding that are not due to be remediated for at least a decade has increased by 18% in the past three months.

On the development front there was a mixed picture across the UK.

Annual starts and completions in Scotland have fallen, but the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations believes the social housing sector is showing “green shoots of recovery”.

Meanwhile, a new report found that wastewater capacity problems are holding back an estimated 55,000 homes in Northern Ireland.

The Welsh government allocated an additional £20m of funding for the delivery of new social homes in this year’s Budget.

In England, London Assembly members warned that new towns in the capital need extra funding from government if they are to be a success.