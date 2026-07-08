Manchester Housing Providers Partnership reveals new chair

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A new chair of the Manchester Housing Providers Partnership (MHPP) has been appointed.
Paul Seymour, executive director of customer and communities at Wythenshawe Community Housing Group, will take on the role.
Mr Seymour will lead the partnership of Manchester City Council and housing associations, which aims to tackle some of the city’s biggest housing and community challenges.
MHPP brings together housing providers from across Manchester to drive collaboration on priorities including delivering more affordable homes, tackling homelessness, improving community safety, supporting employment and skills, and creating healthier neighbourhoods.
The appointment of Mr Seymour follows Wythenshawe’s former chief executive, Nick Horne, retiring earlier this year.
Mr Seymour has more than 30 years’ experience in the housing sector and has served in his current director role since 2020.
He also chairs MHPP’s Homelessness Group and has played a leading role in developing partnerships that improve services, tackle inequality and strengthen communities across Greater Manchester.
Mr Seymour said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed chair. Manchester has a strong tradition of organisations working together and that partnership approach has never been more important.
“I’d also like to thank Matt Jones from MSV for his dedication and support over the past four years as deputy chair. He’s made a significant contribution to the partnership and I’m looking forward to building on the strong foundations he has helped create.
“Housing providers have a vital role to play, not only in providing good-quality homes, but in helping people live healthier, safer and more independent lives.
“I’m looking forward to working with colleagues across the partnership and Manchester City Council to build on the excellent work already underway and deliver lasting benefits for communities across the city.”
The MHPP said Mr Seymour’s appointment “reflects a continued commitment to working in partnership to improve outcomes for customers and communities across Manchester”.
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