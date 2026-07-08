Manchester Housing Providers Partnership reveals new chair

Mr Seymour will lead the partnership of Manchester City Council and housing associations, which aims to tackle some of the city’s biggest housing and community challenges.

Paul Seymour, executive director of customer and communities at Wythenshawe Community Housing Group, will take on the role.

MHPP brings together housing providers from across Manchester to drive collaboration on priorities including delivering more affordable homes, tackling homelessness, improving community safety, supporting employment and skills, and creating healthier neighbourhoods.

The appointment of Mr Seymour follows Wythenshawe’s former chief executive, Nick Horne, retiring earlier this year.

Mr Seymour has more than 30 years’ experience in the housing sector and has served in his current director role since 2020.

He also chairs MHPP’s Homelessness Group and has played a leading role in developing partnerships that improve services, tackle inequality and strengthen communities across Greater Manchester.