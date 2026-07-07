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Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments details the main moves in June 2026
Housing Moves compiles all the senior housing appointments in one place every month.
To tell us about your appointments, email gene.robertson@insidehousing.co.uk
Helen Meehan will be the next chief executive of Home Group. She succeeds Mark Henderson, who will retire in September after nearly 18 years in the role. Ms Meehan has spent the past 11 years at Home Group, most recently as chief financial officer, having previously served as director of finance and director of audit.
Matthew Bailes has announced that he will step down as chief executive of SettleParadigm. Mr Bailes will remain in post until a permanent successor is appointed, with deputy chief executive Nicola Ewen continuing as interim chief executive.
Emma Palmer has also stepped down as chief executive of Eastlight Community Homes after eight years in the role. Deputy chief executive and chief information officer Dan Jones will be interim chief executive while the landlord recruits a successor. The landlord has also appointed existing board member Chris Cheshire as interim chair following the death of Hattie Llewelyn-Davies.
Selwood Housing has appointed Mark Mayler as chief executive, replacing Barry Hughes. It is a promotion for Mr Mayler, who was previously chief financial officer at the association.
Housing for Women has appointed Alison Muir as chief executive. Ms Muir succeeds Zaiba Qureshi, who is stepping down in September after 15 years to move into semi-retirement. Ms Muir has previously served as interim chief operating officer at Octavia, director of resident services at Peabody and chair of the G15 housing directors group. Ms Muir is also a non-executive director at Wandle and has previously held non-executive roles at Clarion Housing Group and Homes for Lambeth.
Sanctuary has appointed Ros Kerslake as group chair from September. She succeeds Andrew Manning-Cox, who is stepping down after completing his tenure. Ms Kerslake has served on Sanctuary’s board for four years and currently chairs its remuneration committee.
Housing 21 also has a new chair starting in September: Jane Holbrook. The former chief executive of Wagamama and former chair of Côte Brasserie succeeds Elaine Elkington.
Louise Jones has been promoted to the newly created role of chief customer and communities officer at Westward Housing Group. Ms Jones was previously associate executive director of housing.
Eastlight has hired Dave Lockerman to a newly created role of chief customer officer. Mr Lockerman joins from Stonewater, where he was director of housing operations.
Stonewater has also created a new role, chief investment officer, and promoted James Bradbury to fill it. Mr Bradbury was previously group director of growth and development.
Stonewater has also announced that Angus Michie will succeed Sheila Collins as chair of the board in September, when she steps down after seven years. Mr Michie currently serves on the board and chairs the Homes and Development Challenge and Assurance Panel, Stonewater Developments and Stonewater Commercial.
Chime Housing has appointed Carl Byrne as integration director following the merger of Thrive Homes and Watford Community Housing. Mr Byrne has held roles as director of transformation at Peabody and deputy group director of transformation at Notting Hill Genesis. Chime has also promoted Amy Fox to chief people and governance officer, from director of people and governance. Rachel Hatfield has stepped in as Chime’s interim chair following the death of chair designate Hattie Llewelyn-Davies. Ms Hatfield has been on the Thrive Homes board for the past five years.
Housing Plus Group has promoted Richard Nowell to interim chief financial officer until the end of the year. Mr Nowell has led the landlord’s treasury team for the past five years and succeeds Suzanne Forster, who will leave the organisation in November. The landlord has also appointed Angelina Hicklin as interim company secretary. Ms Hicklin was previously governance manager at The Wrekin Housing Group.
Beyond Housing has appointed Liz Lamb as executive director of customer experience. Ms Lamb joins from Cardfactory, where she was director of insight and customer experience.
Yorkshire Housing has appointed Sarah Simpson to be director of customer channels. Ms Simpson joins from Great Rail Journeys, where she was director of customer experience. She has previously held senior customer experience roles at Polestar, Sky Betting & Gaming and Jet2. She replaces Sarah Lee, who is retiring at the end of June.
Gloucester City Homes has hired Iain Turner as director of governance, risk and assurance. Mr Turner joins from Wandle, where he was head of governance and compliance. He previously served in two consecutive roles at Wandle: first policy and data governance lead, and then corporate compliance manager.
Alex Powell has been promoted to head of housing at Rooftop Housing Group. Mr Powell was previously neighbourhood manager and succeeds Lee Ashmore, who has joined Connexus.
Platform Housing Group has promoted Elizabeth Birdsall to the newly created role of head of external affairs. Ms Birdsall was previously head of policy, procedure, governance and rent at the housing association.
Barking and Dagenham Council has promoted Sal Asghar to director of strategy, IT and change. Mr Asghar was previously director of strategy at the council. Before that, he was assistant director of strategy, equality and communities at Islington Council.
Ealing Council has promoted Stephen Tate to the newly created role of operational housing director. Mr Tate was previously assistant director of housing demand.
Berneslai Homes, Barnsley Council’s housing company, has appointed Sean Ellam as head of housing management. Mr Ellam joins from South Lakes Housing, where he was head of neighbourhoods. He replaces Kat Allott-Stevens, who has joined Arches Housing.
The government’s new Defence Housing Service has appointed Natalie Elphicke Ross as interim chair. Ms Elphicke Ross previously led the independent review that informed the government’s Defence Housing Strategy and has also served as chief executive of the Housing & Finance Institute.
David Hill has been appointed chief executive of the proposed Greater Cambridge Development Corporation. Mr Hill joins from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, where he was director general for strategy and water, having also served as interim permanent secretary. He previously held the role of director of strategic commissioning and policy at Essex County Council.
Homeless Link has appointed Rebecca Pritchard as director of sector services. Ms Pritchard joins from Transform Housing & Support, where she was director of client services. She has previously served as director of services at both Crisis and Centrepoint, and as head of support and communities at the National Housing Federation.
The Hill Group has appointed Trudy Betts to the newly created role of digital transformation project director. Ms Betts joins from McLaren Construction, where she was head of IT business change.
Keepmoat has made three senior appointments in its South Midlands region: Ben Briggs as director of construction, Sally Clifford as commercial director and Bryan O’Mahoney as director of land and partnerships. The house builder has also announced two senior promotions in its West Midlands region: Martyn Grimes to director of land and partnerships, and Emma Urie to sales director.
Lovell Renew Central, the refurbishment and retrofit division of Lovell Partnerships, has promoted Scott Turley to operations director after 11 years at the company. Andy Webster has been appointed head of commercial. Mr Webster joins from WPS, where he was commercial manager.
Funding vehicle Thrive Homes Finance has announced three senior board appointments following the merger with Watford Community Housing that created Chime Housing. Rich Hanrahan, chief financial officer at Cambridge & Counties Bank, has been appointed chair, while Robert Abraham, chief executive of Supermarket Income REIT, and Greg Whelan, chief financial officer at Watford Community Housing, have joined the board as directors.
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