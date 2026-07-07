Helen Meehan will be the next chief executive of Home Group. She succeeds Mark Henderson, who will retire in September after nearly 18 years in the role. Ms Meehan has spent the past 11 years at Home Group, most recently as chief financial officer, having previously served as director of finance and director of audit.

Matthew Bailes has announced that he will step down as chief executive of SettleParadigm. Mr Bailes will remain in post until a permanent successor is appointed, with deputy chief executive Nicola Ewen continuing as interim chief executive.

Emma Palmer has also stepped down as chief executive of Eastlight Community Homes after eight years in the role. Deputy chief executive and chief information officer Dan Jones will be interim chief executive while the landlord recruits a successor. The landlord has also appointed existing board member Chris Cheshire as interim chair following the death of Hattie Llewelyn-Davies.

Selwood Housing has appointed Mark Mayler as chief executive, replacing Barry Hughes. It is a promotion for Mr Mayler, who was previously chief financial officer at the association.

Housing for Women has appointed Alison Muir as chief executive. Ms Muir succeeds Zaiba Qureshi, who is stepping down in September after 15 years to move into semi-retirement. Ms Muir has previously served as interim chief operating officer at Octavia, director of resident services at Peabody and chair of the G15 housing directors group. Ms Muir is also a non-executive director at Wandle and has previously held non-executive roles at Clarion Housing Group and Homes for Lambeth.

Sanctuary has appointed Ros Kerslake as group chair from September. She succeeds Andrew Manning-Cox, who is stepping down after completing his tenure. Ms Kerslake has served on Sanctuary’s board for four years and currently chairs its remuneration committee.

Housing 21 also has a new chair starting in September: Jane Holbrook. The former chief executive of Wagamama and former chair of Côte Brasserie succeeds Elaine Elkington.

Louise Jones has been promoted to the newly created role of chief customer and communities officer at Westward Housing Group. Ms Jones was previously associate executive director of housing.

Eastlight has hired Dave Lockerman to a newly created role of chief customer officer. Mr Lockerman joins from Stonewater, where he was director of housing operations.

Stonewater has also created a new role, chief investment officer, and promoted James Bradbury to fill it. Mr Bradbury was previously group director of growth and development.

Stonewater has also announced that Angus Michie will succeed Sheila Collins as chair of the board in September, when she steps down after seven years. Mr Michie currently serves on the board and chairs the Homes and Development Challenge and Assurance Panel, Stonewater Developments and Stonewater Commercial.

Chime Housing has appointed Carl Byrne as integration director following the merger of Thrive Homes and Watford Community Housing. Mr Byrne has held roles as director of transformation at Peabody and deputy group director of transformation at Notting Hill Genesis. Chime has also promoted Amy Fox to chief people and governance officer, from director of people and governance. Rachel Hatfield has stepped in as Chime’s interim chair following the death of chair designate Hattie Llewelyn-Davies. Ms Hatfield has been on the Thrive Homes board for the past five years.

Housing Plus Group has promoted Richard Nowell to interim chief financial officer until the end of the year. Mr Nowell has led the landlord’s treasury team for the past five years and succeeds Suzanne Forster, who will leave the organisation in November. The landlord has also appointed Angelina Hicklin as interim company secretary. Ms Hicklin was previously governance manager at The Wrekin Housing Group.

Beyond Housing has appointed Liz Lamb as executive director of customer experience. Ms Lamb joins from Cardfactory, where she was director of insight and customer experience.

Yorkshire Housing has appointed Sarah Simpson to be director of customer channels. Ms Simpson joins from Great Rail Journeys, where she was director of customer experience. She has previously held senior customer experience roles at Polestar, Sky Betting & Gaming and Jet2. She replaces Sarah Lee, who is retiring at the end of June.

Gloucester City Homes has hired Iain Turner as director of governance, risk and assurance. Mr Turner joins from Wandle, where he was head of governance and compliance. He previously served in two consecutive roles at Wandle: first policy and data governance lead, and then corporate compliance manager.

Alex Powell has been promoted to head of housing at Rooftop Housing Group. Mr Powell was previously neighbourhood manager and succeeds Lee Ashmore, who has joined Connexus.

Platform Housing Group has promoted Elizabeth Birdsall to the newly created role of head of external affairs. Ms Birdsall was previously head of policy, procedure, governance and rent at the housing association.