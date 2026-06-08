NatWest launches £250m loan fund to help housing associations buy Section 106 homes

It follows a recent £250m package from Homes England for Section 106 acquisitions, which forms part of the agency’s £2.5bn low-cost loan programme.

NatWest said its new fund will be available to its existing housing association customers that have successfully secured a Section 106 low-cost loan from Homes England.

The loans will be offered at “discounted margins and fees”, the bank said, without giving further detail.

Taken together, the two funding streams could support the acquisition of around 2,500 Section 106 homes, while helping unlock the delivery of thousands more homes for market sale, according to the bank.