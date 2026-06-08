NatWest launches £250m loan fund to help housing associations buy Section 106 homes

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NatWest has launched a new £250m loan fund to help housing associations acquire Section 106 homes from house builders.
It follows a recent £250m package from Homes England for Section 106 acquisitions, which forms part of the agency’s £2.5bn low-cost loan programme.
NatWest said its new fund will be available to its existing housing association customers that have successfully secured a Section 106 low-cost loan from Homes England.
The loans will be offered at “discounted margins and fees”, the bank said, without giving further detail.
Taken together, the two funding streams could support the acquisition of around 2,500 Section 106 homes, while helping unlock the delivery of thousands more homes for market sale, according to the bank.
The fund comes amid mounting concern over problems with the Section 106 market.
Many registered providers have pulled back from acquisitions as they juggle new development with building safety, stock investment, decarbonisation and higher borrowing costs.
Last October, the Home Builders Federation (HBF) estimated that 8,500 Section 106 homes either being built now or due to start within the next year still have no registered provider contracted to take them on.
However, the National Housing Federation hit back, claiming some homes have been built to the wrong specification, design or standards.
NatWest pledged earlier this year to provide £10bn of funding for UK social housing by the end of 2028, taking its total support for the sector to more than £35bn since 2018.
Inside Housing previously reported that NatWest had increased its earlier £5bn lending pledge to the social housing sector by £2.5bn, as demand for bank lending remained high.
Paul Eyre, head of residential and housing finance at NatWest, said the new fund is a “practical example of that commitment in action – helping housing associations in England unlock sites, bring affordable homes into use and support wider housing delivery at a critical time”.
Neil Jefferson, chief executive of HBF, said: “With around half of affordable housing being delivered through the Section 106 cross-subsidy model, it is important that we have a functioning market for these much-needed affordable homes.
“Without registered providers to take on these homes, we’re seeing overall housing supply slow or halt entirely.
“Moves to unblock the market and encourage registered providers to acquire homes already subsidised by private subsidy are very welcome and will help to boost the supply of both affordable and private homes.”
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said: “Section 106 is fundamental to ensuring affordable housing remains at the heart of mixed communities across the country.
“This product is strongly welcome and will support housing associations to continue investing in Section 106 homes, as part of the sector’s ambition to deliver a generational boost to social and affordable housing.”
NatWest said customers seeking the loans would need evidence of an allocation from Homes England’s low-cost loan programme for the purpose of Section 106 purchases in an amount at least equal to the NatWest loan.
The bank said product fees may apply, and lending would be subject to credit approval and documentation. Security may also be required.
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