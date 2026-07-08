Platform appoints new chief executive from Eastlight Community Homes

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A permanent chief executive has been appointed at Platform Housing Group.
Emma Palmer will take on the top job later this year, following the appointment of interim chief executive Kevin Bolt in November, who replaced former boss Elizabeth Froude.
The landlord said Mr Bolt has “successfully led the organisation during the transition period”.
Ms Palmer will join Platform on 28 September, after eight years as chief executive of Eastlight Community Homes, where she led the organisation through a period of significant growth, organisational change and service improvement.
During her tenure, Eastlight grew to almost 15,000 homes, delivered around 2,000 affordable homes, maintained the highest governance and financial viability gradings, and strengthened customer influence across the organisation.
Ms Palmer has more than 30 years’ experience across housing associations and local government, and is described as someone whose career has “championed customer voice and influence, local decision-making and accessible housing”.
She said: “I’m incredibly proud to be joining Platform Housing Group at such an exciting time for the organisation.
“Platform has an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality homes, investing in communities and putting customers at the heart of its work.
“Throughout my career I’ve believed that great services begin by listening to customers, colleagues and partners. I’m looking forward to getting out across Platform’s communities, meeting colleagues and customers, understanding what matters most to them and building on the excellent work already taking place.
“Housing changes lives. It provides the foundation from which people can thrive, and I’m looking forward to working alongside colleagues, customers and partners to continue delivering safe, affordable homes and strong, sustainable communities across the Midlands.”
In 2025, she was appointed by the government as disability and access ambassador for housing, and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Housing.
Helen Gillett, chair of Platform Housing Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Emma to Platform.
“She is an exceptional leader whose experience, values and commitment to customers made her the outstanding candidate for this role.
“Emma has a proven track record of leading complex organisations, delivering new affordable homes, maintaining strong governance and creating cultures where colleagues and customers are genuinely listened to.
“As Platform continues to grow and evolve, we are confident she will build on our strong foundations while leading the organisation through its next chapter.”
In its unaudited trading update for 2025-26, the 51,000-home landlord said it completed 1,380 homes, up 33% from 1,036 in the previous year.
All completions were affordable tenures, with 20% for social rent, 31% for affordable rent and 45% for shared ownership.
The landlord also started on site with 1,556 homes, which is slightly down from 1,645 in 2024-25, but it expects “high levels of starts” in these two years to support strong levels of completions in the current financial year.
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