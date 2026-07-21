Rayner returns as housing secretary and Pennycook keeps brief

Ms Rayner returns after previously serving as deputy prime minister and housing secretary under former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

However, she resigned in September 2025 after she admitted to not paying enough stamp duty land tax on a £800,000 property in Hove.

On being reappointed, Ms Rayner said: “Andy Burnham’s vision of good growth in every postcode demands we build on the foundations we have already laid to bring the change we have promised.

“I look forward to returning to government with renewed drive and determination to put power back in people’s hands – and hope back in our hearts.”

Her appointment follows predecessor Steve Reed’s resignation out of loyalty to Sir Keir yesterday.