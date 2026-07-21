Rayner returns as housing secretary and Pennycook keeps brief

Angela Rayner has returned to government after accepting the position of secretary of state at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).
Ms Rayner returns after previously serving as deputy prime minister and housing secretary under former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.
However, she resigned in September 2025 after she admitted to not paying enough stamp duty land tax on a £800,000 property in Hove.
On being reappointed, Ms Rayner said: “Andy Burnham’s vision of good growth in every postcode demands we build on the foundations we have already laid to bring the change we have promised.
“I look forward to returning to government with renewed drive and determination to put power back in people’s hands – and hope back in our hearts.”
Her appointment follows predecessor Steve Reed’s resignation out of loyalty to Sir Keir yesterday.
Matthew Pennycook will stay in his position as minister of state for housing and planning. He will now also attend cabinet meetings.
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said she was delighted that Mr Pennycook was staying on in his role.
She added: “Housing associations stand ready to work with you to deliver the biggest social housebuilding programme since the post-war era. We’re looking forward to continuing to work together.”
Sarah Elliott, chief executive of Shelter, said: “The prime minister has given Angela Rayner a clear mandate to roll out a council housing revolution and put an end to rough sleeping – now it’s her time to deliver.
“Having grown up in social housing, Rayner knows better than anyone that an affordable, decent home is the foundation for everything, giving people the building blocks they need to get on in life and setting children up to thrive.
“The new secretary of state has a strong track record advocating for social housing – in choosing her the prime minister again shows he is serious about tackling the housing emergency. With child homelessness at a record high, Rayner must now pull every lever to get councils building again and deliver a new generation of social rent homes.”
The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) also welcomed Ms Rayner’s return to government.
The CIH said: “During her previous tenure, she led some of the most significant housing reforms in a generation, including changes to the private rented sector, planning reforms to boost housing supply, and major investment in affordable and social housing.
“Her recognition of housing as a foundation for opportunity, economic growth and community well-being helped keep it at the centre of the national agenda. As the professional body for housing, CIH looks forward to working with the secretary of state and her team to build on this progress and support delivery of the affordable and social homes the country urgently needs, and help realise the prime minister’s commitment to tackling homelessness.”
In his first act as prime minister yesterday, Mr Burnham pledged £340m to help end rough sleeping.
Another important appointment for the sector is Miatta Fahnbulleh as secretary of state for energy security and net zero. She was previously parliamentary under-secretary of state at MHCLG.
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