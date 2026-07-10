Reform UK’s plans to scrap social value could result in job losses, procurement sector warns

Reform UK has said it would remove social value tests from the regime entirely and govern procurement only by whether a contract represents value for money and, where possible, whether the goods or services are British.

Under rules first created by the Public Services (Social Value) Act 2012, central and local government authorities have a statutory duty to score contracts on social value elements such as decarbonisation and diversity and inclusion.

Reform said the current and previous governments have wasted public money on “political box-ticking rather than value for money”.

Robert Jenrick, Reform UK’s shadow chancellor, said: “A Reform government will scrap the social value test and focus on two things: creating jobs and investment in Britain, and delivering value for money for you, the taxpayer.”