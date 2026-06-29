Rough sleeping in England and Wales decriminalised in ‘watershed moment’

The government will finally abolish the Vagrancy Act 1824, which was used to arrest 485 people in the 18 months after the current government came into power.

It comes after rough sleeping figures in England rose for the fourth year in a row and reached a new record high for the number of people sleeping on the streets in a single night.

The act forbids people from lodging in “any deserted or unoccupied building, or in the open air, or under a tent, or in any cart or wagon, and not giving a good account of himself”, and can be used to arrest those who are not using nearby shelter that has been offered.