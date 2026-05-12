Shared ownership group warns guidance on Renters’ Rights Act exemptions comes too late

Under the act, which came into force at the beginning of this month, landlords are barred from marketing to let and re-letting homes for a year after evicting tenants on the grounds that they want to sell the property.

Shared owners are excluded from this rule if they make the exemption clear to new tenants before subletting their homes to them, the government confirmed in guidance issued in mid-April.

For existing tenants, shared owners have until the end of the month to make them aware of the exemption for it to apply.

But shared owner groups warn the guidance has been published “far too late” and shared owners may be caught out by the tight deadlines they must meet to qualify for the exemption.