Shared ownership group warns guidance on Renters’ Rights Act exemptions comes too late

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The government has confirmed shared owners can be exempt from a key part of the Renters’ Rights Act, but an advocacy group has claimed the guidance has come too late.
Under the act, which came into force at the beginning of this month, landlords are barred from marketing to let and re-letting homes for a year after evicting tenants on the grounds that they want to sell the property.
Shared owners are excluded from this rule if they make the exemption clear to new tenants before subletting their homes to them, the government confirmed in guidance issued in mid-April.
For existing tenants, shared owners have until the end of the month to make them aware of the exemption for it to apply.
But shared owner groups warn the guidance has been published “far too late” and shared owners may be caught out by the tight deadlines they must meet to qualify for the exemption.
A spokesperson for the Shared Owners’ Network said: “We have been warning the government for months that shared owners who sublet need clear, proactive communication, particularly as many have been receiving conflicting advice from their housing providers, yet those warnings have been ignored.
“This guidance has been published far too late.
“As a result, many shared owners, forced into subletting through no fault of their own, often due to the building safety crisis, now risk being caught out by additional requirements and very tight deadlines they had no notice of, simply to access basic legal protections in the act.
“The government has failed to ensure these changes were properly communicated and workable in practice, leaving shared owners exposed to significant financial risk and potentially denied the protections the act intended.”
The guidance also confirmed that other changes to private renting rules now apply to shared owners subletting their homes.
These include a requirement for tenants to have lived at least a year in the home before they are asked to leave, an outright ban on Section 21 ‘no fault’ eviction notices and a four-month notice period for other eviction notices.
Sue Phillips, founder of Shared Ownership Resources, said: “In our 2021 report, Shared ownership: the consumer perspective, Shared Ownership Resources called for the legal status of shared ownership to be changed from an assured tenancy to ‘conventional’ leasehold.
“Consequently, we welcome the Renters’ Rights Act in delivering this recommendation. We also note the minister of state’s acknowledgement of ‘the challenges shared owners can face when selling their homes’.
“However, we are concerned about the relatively short deadline for actions related to subletting, and hope housing associations will prioritise ensuring that their shared owners understand what they need to know and do to avoid hefty fines for non-compliance.”
The government guidance can be found in full here.
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