Shortage of 240,000 workers green economy leaves staff more ‘exposed to exploitation and exclusion from training’, survey suggests

The estimate comes as part of a new report that highlighted that up to 45% of the renovation workforce across Europe will need targeted upskilling to meet green transition requirements.

Despite this, the UK invests roughly half the European average in workforce training to deliver it.

On top of this, the number of EU nationals working in UK construction has fallen since 2021 and the sector has not replaced that labour pool.

Researchers believe this leaves “a workforce already too small to deliver the green transition even more exposed to exploitation and exclusion from training”.

The findings appear in the Towards a Just Transition for Workers in the Built Environment in Europe report, which covers 10 countries, including the UK, and was produced by research consultancy Ecorys.