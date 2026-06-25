Winners of the Inside Housing Management 30 revealed

Inside Housing Management has announced the 30 outstanding housing professionals who have been selected for the Inside Housing Management 30 (IHM30) list, recognising the very best resident-facing staff in the sector.
Launched for Inside Housing Management’s first birthday, the IHM30 celebrates the individuals who are making waves in the housing sector with their exceptional work.
The 30 winners were announced today (Thursday 25 June) during a session at the Housing 2026 conference in Manchester.
The final IHM30 list comprises housing professionals of a range of seniority levels and specialisms who are all doing extraordinary work to improve services for residents, from launching groundbreaking new initiatives to hitting previously unseen milestones for their organisation.
Among the winners are a senior housing officer who created an innovative furniture recycling scheme for EMH Group, a head of improvement who spearheaded a trailblazing new ‘repairs squad’ for Places for People, and a family mediator who has supported 188 families through a groundbreaking mediation programme with a 100% success rate for Key Unlocking Futures, part of Progress Housing Group.
The winners were nominated by their colleagues and peers, and chosen by an expert panel of judges from across the sector. Despite fierce competition, these 30 individuals stood out from the crowd for their achievements.
Anna Highfield, editor of Inside Housing Management, said: “Our 30 winners are of all ages and backgrounds, and their specialisms vary hugely.
“Some of them are innovators, creating brilliant new tools for future housing professionals, and some of them are role models who are nurturing and shaping the next generation of housing professionals. Many of them are establishing bold new norms which will set a higher bar for services for years to come.
“However, these 30 individuals all have one crucial thing in common: they share an unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier services for residents, and to continuously improving those services.
“Housing management faces huge challenges, from increasingly complex caseloads and stretched resources to growing regulatory demands. Now, more than ever, the sector needs exceptional employees like the IHM30 to rise to these challenges.”
A spotlight feature coming out this summer will highlight the expertise and learnings from Inside Housing Management’s IHM30, celebrating their achievements and highlighting the top takeaways from their unique specialisms.
Click here to see the IHM30 winners
Inside Housing Management is Inside Housing’s sister title for resident-facing housing staff, with a focus on sharing best practice from across the industry. The platform features learning and development content from explainers to CPD modules, exclusive insight pieces and long-form investigations, housing management news and comment, a newsletter, a podcast, and a unique housing Agony Aunt column.
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