Winners of the Inside Housing Management 30 revealed

Anna Highfield, editor of Inside Housing Management, said: “Our 30 winners are of all ages and backgrounds, and their specialisms vary hugely.

“Some of them are innovators, creating brilliant new tools for future housing professionals, and some of them are role models who are nurturing and shaping the next generation of housing professionals. Many of them are establishing bold new norms which will set a higher bar for services for years to come.

“However, these 30 individuals all have one crucial thing in common: they share an unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier services for residents, and to continuously improving those services.

“Housing management faces huge challenges, from increasingly complex caseloads and stretched resources to growing regulatory demands. Now, more than ever, the sector needs exceptional employees like the IHM30 to rise to these challenges.”

A spotlight feature coming out this summer will highlight the expertise and learnings from Inside Housing Management’s IHM30, celebrating their achievements and highlighting the top takeaways from their unique specialisms.

Click here to see the IHM30 winners

Inside Housing Management is Inside Housing’s sister title for resident-facing housing staff, with a focus on sharing best practice from across the industry. The platform features learning and development content from explainers to CPD modules, exclusive insight pieces and long-form investigations, housing management news and comment, a newsletter, a podcast, and a unique housing Agony Aunt column.