Anchor care chief exits after 12 years with the group

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Large specialist landlord Anchor is looking to appoint a new boss for its care services as the incumbent has left to join another provider.
Rob Martin has stepped down as the group’s managing director of care services after 12 years with the landlord.
Mr Martin is no longer listed on Anchor’s website as part of its executive team and left as a director of its subsidiary Anchor Lifestyle Developments this week.
He is joining Signature Senior Lifestyle, a provider of luxury assisted living, nursing, respite and dementia care, as its chief executive.
In a LinkedIn post, Mr Martin said previously he was “immensely grateful for the invaluable experience I’ve gained [at Anchor] and for the wonderful people I’ve had the privilege to work with”.
An Anchor spokesperson said: “It was announced in June that Rob Martin is to become CEO of another care provider, after nearly 12 years at Anchor. We wish him well in his new role.
“Cath Holmes, director of care quality, took on the role of interim group care director from 1 October, following Rob’s last working day on 30 September.
“Cath will be responsible for maintaining our high standards of quality and safety in our care services as well as ensuring strong financial performance, until a new executive director is in post.
“Cath has worked at Anchor for almost 14 years in roles across both housing and care, and in her director of care quality role since 2021. She worked alongside Rob on our care senior leadership team and has been instrumental in ensuring our care services are delivering compliant and quality care.”
Ms Holmes, who also sits on the CQC Advisory Group, managed Anchor’s Covid-19 pandemic response, and more recently the implementation of its digital care planning and digital medication systems in all of its care homes.
This comes as a number of new faces join Anchor’s executive team. Sector veteran Ken Youngman was appointed as interim finance boss in July, while Julie Wittich, Accent’s former chief operating officer, joined as property and assets director in June.
In the same month, Amanda Holgate was promoted to Anchor’s interim chief executive after the departure of permanent boss Sarah Jones.
In May, Sara Thomson, a former Bromford executive, was appointed as Anchor’s interim chief risk officer.
Anchor, which is England’s sixth largest care home operator, has been advertising for a replacement to join its executive team.
In the recruitment pack for the care director role, Anchor said the candidate would have “an unmissable opportunity to contribute to widespread improvements in policy, technology, data and culture across the organisation”.
In June this year, Anchor was downgraded to a non-compliant G3 by the Regulator of Social Housing. This came four months after Anchor was handed a C3 for consumer standards over “serious failings”.
The provider said it is developing a “comprehensive improvement plan” alongside the regulator and its board.
Anchor operates 121 residential care homes, with around 6,450 beds. It also manages around 36,000 rented homes and 12,500 leasehold homes. It is England’s largest operator of social housing for older people.
The group’s new care home boss will be responsible for around 7,500 staff across its estate, which has an annual turnover of around £300m.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories