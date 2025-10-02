Anchor care chief exits after 12 years with the group

Rob Martin has stepped down as the group’s managing director of care services after 12 years with the landlord.

Mr Martin is no longer listed on Anchor’s website as part of its executive team and left as a director of its subsidiary Anchor Lifestyle Developments this week.

He is joining Signature Senior Lifestyle, a provider of luxury assisted living, nursing, respite and dementia care, as its chief executive.

In a LinkedIn post, Mr Martin said previously he was “immensely grateful for the invaluable experience I’ve gained [at Anchor] and for the wonderful people I’ve had the privilege to work with”.