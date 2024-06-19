Berkeley calls on next government to refinance ‘under-pressure housing associations’ as it moves into build-to-rent

House builder Berkeley has urged the next government to refinance “under-pressure housing associations” to allow them to drive housing delivery, as it announced its move into build-to-rent #UKhousing

Berkeley said it was allocating some of its surplus capital to set up its own build-to-rent platform, in a bid to help meet demand for rental homes.

In its audited results for the year to 30 April 2024, the firm also called for more resources for local authorities and “small operational challenges” in the planning system to be resolved, rather than major reforms to be brought in.

Rob Perrins, chief executive of Berkeley, said: “Recognising the strong occupational and institutional investment demand for high-quality, well-managed rental homes in London and the South East, Berkeley is establishing its own [build-to-rent] platform to maximise returns in today’s market conditions.”

Mr Perrins said Berkeley had identified around 4,000 homes across 17 of its brownfield regeneration sites as an initial portfolio for the platform.

“Developed over the next 10 years, and broadly representing a 10% increase in delivery, the portfolio will be financed by a combination of internally generated funds (over and above annual scheduled shareholder returns), debt secured against rental properties once income-generating, and the introduction of third-party capital at the appropriate time,” he said.