Fiona MacGregor on a decade leading the regulator, for-profits and what risks lie ahead for social housing

Ms MacGregor returned to the Housing Corporation in 2002 where she held roles such as head of affordable housing and executive director of programmes, responsible, among other things, for the allocation of grant funding under the Affordable Homes Programme. During this time, she saw it become the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) and, in 2015, was appointed the HCA’s executive director of regulation.

When the RSH was formed as a standalone body in 2018, she was appointed chief executive.

When I ask why she considers this “boring”, Ms MacGregor suggests it is “unusual now for people to stay in very few actual organisations”. Boring or not, Ms MacGregor has never had a job she didn’t love.

“As soon as I started working in housing, I knew that was it, that’s what I was going to do – I was utterly hooked.”

In June 2022, Ms MacGregor announced plans to step down from the regulator due to family circumstances. But just a few months later, she reversed this decision.

“I’ve loved this job, and not stepping away was, for me, personally, absolutely the right decision. And it got me through a pretty tough time.”

Her decision to stay also meant the organisation had consistent leadership during a big period of change: the introduction of a more stringent consumer regulation regime. Following Grenfell, the government proposed the new regime in a white paper in 2020, and The Social Housing (Regulation) Act received royal assent in July 2023. The new standards then came into force in April 2024.

“As soon as I started working in housing, I knew that was it, that’s what I was going to do – I was utterly hooked”

Implementing these new standards is among her proudest achievements as chief executive, along with maintaining the sector’s no loss on default record (at the time of writing, at least).

Julian Ashby was chair of the HCA regulation committee between 2012 and 2018, which appointed Ms MacGregor as director of regulation in 2015. Back then, the regulator “occupied a strange intermediate world as a semi-independent entity” within the HCA, he tells Inside Housing.

“Fiona was brilliant at navigating the complex web of relationships between [the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government], the HCA, us as the regulator and the sector,” Mr Ashby says.

“She makes great appointments, manages sensitively and is consequently supported by a very strong team,” Mr Ashby says, adding: “I hugely enjoyed my time working with her and being consummately upwardly managed.”

Matthew Bailes, Ms MacGregor’s predecessor as executive director of regulation who is now chief executive of SettleParadigm, says he remembers telling her in 2015 that it was now her job to maintain the sector’s no loss on default track record.

“Not only has she done that, but she has helped the sector to navigate one of the most tumultuous periods in its history – rent cuts, Brexit, a cost of living crisis, the Grenfell tragedy, the fire remediation crisis and the reintroduction of consumer regulation.”

Mr Bailes says Ms MacGregor has “always worked incredibly hard to protect the sector and the people we are here to help, often in ways that are not visible to the world outside Whitehall”.

He adds: “The sector owes her a debt of gratitude.”

Consumer regime ‘beyond wildest dreams’

Ms MacGregor is modest about her own influence, pointing to the work of her staff. But she doesn’t shy away from celebrating the success of the new consumer standards.

“If you had told us [in April 2024], when we first embarked on this, that this is where we would be... we wouldn’t have believed it, because it exceeded even our wildest dreams.” And feedback from the sector has been good, she adds.

Indeed, Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chief executive at L&Q, says that under Ms MacGregor’s stewardship, the consumer standards “became more than policy”, becoming “a statement of intent about fairness, accountability and respect for residents”.

She adds: “Fiona’s work has helped to reset expectations across the housing sector and strengthen the focus on residents’ lived experience in a meaningful and lasting way, and her impact will be felt for years to come.”

“I think what we wanted to do was... to try and have [development and regulation] in balance so far as possible”

The new regime, which includes standards around the safety and quality of homes and the fair treatment of tenants, aimed to strengthen landlord accountability in the wake of Grenfell. Ahead of its introduction, a favourite phrase of the Conservative government at the time was the “naming and shaming” of landlords.

Some people might call the RSH’s judgements naming and shaming, Ms MacGregor says, but “it’s not language I would opt to use”. The objectives of the regulator and of providers are aligned: to seek better outcomes for tenants, she says.

“I think the best way to achieve that is to not beat everybody over the head, but call out where they’re not meeting the standards objectively.”

Ms MacGregor says that changes such as the new consumer regime “rebalanced what had been quite a pendulum swing towards development, and just not enough focus on existing stock, and certainly not on tenants”.

Has the pendulum now swung too far the other way, limiting new development in its regulation of safety and conditions?

Reform’s Mr Dudley is not alone in thinking so, but Ms MacGregor doesn’t agree. “I think what we wanted to do was... to try and have the two elements in balance so far as possible.”

Part of the reason the sector is in a more stable place, she suggests, is that much of the current work to bring homes up to standard does not need to be repeated: “You don’t need to overdo the existing stock, but you need to get it into a decent state and maintain it in a decent state. And I think once you’ve done that, you are in a more predictable environment.”

But the RSH’s own forecasts predict that investment will be nearly £11bn each year for the next five years. Total repairs and maintenance spend has risen substantially in recent years, from £5.4bn in 2020-21 to £10bn in 2024-25.