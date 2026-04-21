CHC sets out campaign for Welsh national development corporation ahead of Senedd elections

The trade body has set out detailed proposals for the NDC, which it said could “significantly support the provision of affordable homes at the pace and scale needed to end the housing emergency”.

CHC said the corporation should act as a master developer across all tenures and should handle the “heavy lifting” for infrastructure by installing roads, utilities and green space to create “oven-ready” plots.

The NDC could also act as a strategic land accelerator, CHC said, by creating a live register of all surplus public land, including its suitability for housing.

“Acting as an expert advisor, the NDC could provide an injection of impetus and skills to ensure surplus public sector land is released quickly and efficiently,” CHC’s proposal document said.