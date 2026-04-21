CHC sets out campaign for Welsh national development corporation ahead of Senedd elections

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Community Housing Cymru (CHC) has called on the next government to launch a National Development Corporation (NDC) for Wales ahead of the Senedd election next month.
The trade body has set out detailed proposals for the NDC, which it said could “significantly support the provision of affordable homes at the pace and scale needed to end the housing emergency”.
CHC said the corporation should act as a master developer across all tenures and should handle the “heavy lifting” for infrastructure by installing roads, utilities and green space to create “oven-ready” plots.
The NDC could also act as a strategic land accelerator, CHC said, by creating a live register of all surplus public land, including its suitability for housing.
“Acting as an expert advisor, the NDC could provide an injection of impetus and skills to ensure surplus public sector land is released quickly and efficiently,” CHC’s proposal document said.
On planning, CHC urged politicians to “legislate for a presumption in favour of development”, and to implement and enforce statutory deadlines for statutory consultees.
CHC also proposed that an NDC could:
The trade body also called on the next government to break “environmental deadlock” by providing emergency funding and developer exemptions to unlock the 2,000 homes currently stalled by river nutrient restrictions.
The CHC said at the end of last month that nearly 2,000 social and affordable homes were still delayed as a result of marine nitrate guidance brought in last year by Natural Resources Wales.
Rhea Stevens, head of policy and external affairs at CHC, said that the government’s taskforce to tackle this issue had delivered “a number of practical tools to support local planning authorities and developers to navigate the ongoing impact” of the guidance.
“Housing associations are working alongside partners to implement these tools at pace, in the hope they unlock the much-needed confidence to enable these much-needed homes to proceed,” she added.
In a campaign launched last year, CHC called on the next Welsh government to target 60,000 additional affordable homes over the next decade.
The election in Wales will take place on 7 May and will elect 96 members to the Senedd.
The member body’s proposals for an NDC were developed during a roundtable series including housing associations and a range of partners in the development sector.
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