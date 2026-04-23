CPD module: How to set up a joint venture
CPD23.04.267.15 AM by Inside Housing CPD
Ian Dobinson and Nez Zein of law firm Trowers & Hamlins explain how parties to a development programme can come together in a joint venture to deliver affordable housing. Read the article, take a test at the bottom of the page, earn CPD minutes
Joint ventures are expected to play an increasingly significant role in delivering on the government’s housing ambitions over the next decade (picture: Alamy)
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