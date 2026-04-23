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CPD module: How to set up a joint venture

CPD23.04.267.15 AM by Inside Housing CPD

Ian Dobinson and Nez Zein of law firm Trowers & Hamlins explain how parties to a development programme can come together in a joint venture to deliver affordable housing. Read the article, take a test at the bottom of the page, earn CPD minutes

A photo of a housing estate coloured blue and red
Joint ventures are expected to play an increasingly significant role in delivering on the government’s housing ambitions over the next decade (picture: Alamy)

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