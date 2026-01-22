Confidence, not technology, is what’s missing to make retrofit work

Residents want retrofit, but their lack of trust in the system delivering it is now one of the biggest barriers to improving the quality of our homes, writes Amanda Hack, Labour MP and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Future Homes, Skills and Innovation #UKhousing

Residents want retrofit, but they do not trust the system delivering it. That lack of trust is now one of the biggest barriers to improving the quality of our homes.

At a recent parliamentary roundtable bringing together MPs, social housing providers, consumer bodies, skills leaders and industry experts, one message came through with striking consistency.

It is not about hitting a net zero target or trialling the latest technology. It is about staying warm, keeping bills down, protecting their family’s health and having confidence that work done to their home will make life better, not worse. And yet confidence is exactly what is missing from the UK’s retrofit system.

With the publication of the government’s new Warm Homes Plan, retrofit is once again in the political and public spotlight. For most people, the decision to retrofit their home is not ideological.

The figures are stark. Independent audits show that the overwhelming majority of inspected external wall insulation installations fail to meet required standards. At the same time, consumer advice organisations report rising complaints, even while many households say they would still recommend retrofit when it is done well.

This contradiction tells us something important. The problem is not retrofit itself, it is how it is being delivered.

“The disconnect here is that these things are being done to you, rather than with you. This is not acceptable, and it is not inevitable”

For social housing tenants, the stakes are particularly high. Retrofit work is often disruptive and deeply personal. It affects how people sleep, how they manage long-term health conditions, how they ventilate their homes and how secure they feel in their own space. When things go wrong, residents can be left colder, facing mould or higher energy bills, with little clarity about who is responsible or how to put it right.

The disconnect here is that these things are being done to you, rather than with you. This is not acceptable, and it is not inevitable.

Too often, retrofit has been treated as a technical exercise rather than a human one. Measures are installed in isolation, assessments are rushed and residents are expected to adapt to systems that were never properly explained. A whole-home approach that looks at heat, ventilation, fabric, energy use and household behaviour in tandem should be the norm, not the exception.

From a consumer perspective, three things matter above all else.

First, clarity. Residents and homeowners alike need simple, trustworthy information about what work is being done to their home, why it is appropriate for that building and what outcomes they should expect.

At present, the landscape of standards, marks and schemes is so fragmented that even professionals struggle to navigate it. For residents, it is impenetrable. A single, recognisable quality and assurance scheme, the retrofit equivalent of Gas Safe, would go a long way towards rebuilding trust.