Council backs Bromford Flagship LiveWest estate regeneration with £100m

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Bromford Flagship LiveWest (BFL) has won backing for the £100m overhaul of an estate near Newmarket in Cambridgeshire.
West Suffolk Council’s planning committee agreed to adopt the Rowley Drive masterplan as informal planning guidance earlier this month.
The plans would replace 263 homes across Icewell Hill, Churchill Court and Regent Court with seven blocks of flats.
BFL owns around 85% of the homes within the masterplan area. Since 2022, it has gathered more than 5,000 pieces of feedback through face-to-face workshops, online surveys and engagement with local schoolchildren.
A six-week public consultation last autumn showed majority support, the housing association said.
The existing blocks, built in the 1960s and 1970s, have been affected by persistent anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping and a lack of green space and play areas, residents told BFL.
Residents said they wanted modern, energy-efficient homes, to feel safe walking at night and for children to be able to play in the community. They also said the neighbourhood should feel better connected to Newmarket, rather than cut off from it.
Following consultation, the height of the proposed buildings was reduced to three or four storeys. This is lower than the existing six-storey blocks, which have been described as visually intrusive and out of keeping with the surrounding area.
James Payne, director of regeneration at BFL, said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform this part of Newmarket.
“We have been working with residents and the local community since 2022, and they have told us clearly that they want to see significant change. This approval means we can move to the next stage.”
Concerns raised by Newmarket Town Council about height, density and design are still being considered. BFL said it will continue to adapt the plans through further engagement.
Mr Payne added: “We have listened carefully to residents, the town council and councillors, and made changes as a result.
“This masterplan is a broad vision, not a blueprint, and there will be further opportunities for people to shape the detail as individual phases come forward.”
BFL said the scheme represents a significant investment in Newmarket and will be delivered in phases, each subject to a separate planning application.
Simon Lea, director at Levitt Bernstein, said: “We are pleased to see the Rowley Drive masterplan adopted. It marks an important step towards creating a neighbourhood that reflects the needs of residents.
“Working with BFL, local authorities and the community has helped shape a vision grounded in the area’s character and history, with a focus on long-term sustainability.
“Residents have been clear about wanting safer streets, better homes and more green space. The masterplan provides a framework to guide the next stages of this work.”
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