Council backs Bromford Flagship LiveWest estate regeneration with £100m

BFL owns around 85% of the homes within the masterplan area. Since 2022, it has gathered more than 5,000 pieces of feedback through face-to-face workshops, online surveys and engagement with local schoolchildren.

The plans would replace 263 homes across Icewell Hill, Churchill Court and Regent Court with seven blocks of flats.

The existing blocks, built in the 1960s and 1970s, have been affected by persistent anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping and a lack of green space and play areas, residents told BFL.

Residents said they wanted modern, energy-efficient homes, to feel safe walking at night and for children to be able to play in the community. They also said the neighbourhood should feel better connected to Newmarket, rather than cut off from it.

Following consultation, the height of the proposed buildings was reduced to three or four storeys. This is lower than the existing six-storey blocks, which have been described as visually intrusive and out of keeping with the surrounding area.

James Payne, director of regeneration at BFL, said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform this part of Newmarket.

“We have been working with residents and the local community since 2022, and they have told us clearly that they want to see significant change. This approval means we can move to the next stage.”