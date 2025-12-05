Court of Appeal brings legal challenge against 10,000-home development to an end

The delivery of a 10,000-home Hertfordshire development can progress after the Court of Appeal formally ended a legal challenge against its planning permission #UKhousing

Planning permission was granted in January this year , with housing association Places for People given the green light to deliver 8,500 of the homes across six villages, of which nearly 2,000 will be affordable.

The ruling confirmed that no further right of appeal will be granted. This comes after previous High Court judgments upholding East Herts District Council’s decision to grant outline planning permission for the new Gilston area, which will comprise seven villages.

The claimants, who own a Grade I-listed residence in the area, had sought to overturn the council’s grant of outline planning permission for the development, which includes 10,000 new homes alongside two new secondary schools and up to six primary schools.

East Herts District Council said the project team “can now press ahead”, with the legal process formally concluded.

Masterplans for the first new villages will be submitted in the coming months, and construction of the villages is expected to begin in the next financial year.

Vicky Glover-Ward, executive member for planning and growth at the council, said she was “very pleased” that the council’s “success in all stages of the legal challenge now unlocks a major phase of delivery”.