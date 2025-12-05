The Week in Housing: Development viability rollercoaster, Building Safety Regulator progress and build-up to homelessness strategy

On the flip side, there are some green shoots. The Building Safety Regulator has approved more than 11,000 homes that were stuck in its Gateway 2 process. However, as we explore in some detail in the story, it is still missing its own targets to clear the backlog.

We also learned more about how the growth of data centres is having the unintended consequence of halting some housing developments, as the grid cannot keep up.

Worries about housebuilding viability continued this week, with Homes England reporting a 12% drop in starts on the sites it manages. In London, the mayor called in the masterplan for a major project in Canada Water, where the developer wants to drop the affordable housing requirement to 3% .

This week, Inside Housing’s exclusive data revealed a 10.7% increase in the number of homes completed by councils across England, Wales and Scotland.

And we have a major profile of Shahi Islam, director of affordable housing at Homes England, with the inside track on how the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme will work.

Homes England has signed a key agreement with Clare Ward, the mayor of the East Midlands, that is expected to boost the number of homes built in the region by 100,000.

We got an insight from Home Group, which reported a drop in completions – but still expects to hit its target of 1,000 homes this year.

However, the debate about what more is needed to stimulate housebuilding continues. Paul Hackett, the chief executive of Southern Housing, wrote for us about some of the ideas that are starting to be floated. This includes a shift to using tax credits to subsidise affordable housing, which means foregoing tax revenue on a development, rather than giving grant upfront.

On the fire safety front, we broke down the seven biggest takeaways from new guidance out this Tuesday on residential PEEPs, the personal evacuation plans for disabled residents of high rises. We get into what the guidance means for responsible persons. Some of the details look likely to be controversial with disabled people’s campaign groups and charities, in part because it opens the possibility that residents may need to pay for some measures.

The fire safety remediation saga at the former Olympic Village entered a new stage, with Get Living, which owns the freeholds of 2,800 properties on the site in Stratford, launching a new law suit over the £432m bill to fix defects across 63 buildings.