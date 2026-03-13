Dispatches from MIPIM 2026: delivery optimism, bold metro mayors and celebrity-led regeneration

Solving infrastructure delays key to unlocking development

But the challenges around development were never far from the conversation, with several sessions referencing the viability challenge across the UK.

High interest rates, rising construction costs and skills shortages continue to constrain the housebuilding sector. But leaders at MIPIM also emphasised the need to solve infrastructure problems.

Mr Dennett said this is a key part of the city region’s spatial plan. “At the moment, one of the biggest challenges we face isn’t necessarily the delivery of housing units, it’s the associated infrastructure,” he told delegates.

Gerraint Oakley, chief growth and development officer at Platform, echoed this sentiment over a coffee with Inside Housing.

The Midlands-based landlord has an ambitious delivery target of 1,600 new homes a year, and is not constrained by some of the same financial woes as its London peers. But delays to sign-off on key infrastructure such as highways and utilities are holding up delivery.

Mr Oakley said more than 60 completed homes are currently standing empty as a result. He may be pleased to know, then, that Claire Ward, mayor of the East Midlands, is keen to take up this issue with housing associations.

She told Inside Housing this is an area where she wants to support social landlords, using funding available to the combined authority.

City regions up the ante

For metro mayors, the Cannes beachfront is perhaps not their usual arena. But their presence at MIPIM has become a regular fixture, and some look right at home talking up the wealth of investment opportunities in their city regions.

Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram, in a sit-down with Inside Housing, said his first visit to MIPIM four years ago was something of a flop. “The first time put me off because we didn’t have our act together,” he said.

But his confidence seems to have grown this time around: he turned up with £11bn of “genuine, investible opportunities”, and a £2bn investment fund that will help fast-track housebuilding.

He seemed optimistic that the four-day affair would result in some new deals, which are “normally in the tens of millions rather than 10 bobs”. Otherwise, Mr Rotheram said, he simply wouldn’t come (he despises flying).

For potential investors exiting the Liverpool stand, they had only to walk a few paces to the Belfast City Council stand for a Guinness, or pop next door again to speak to representatives from Cardiff Capital Region. London, Newcastle and Manchester had also set up shop on the shoreline.

The Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) is a regular at the conference, but this time around, mayor Andy Burnham had a new, shiny selling point for the North West city: his recently announced £1bn Good Growth Fund.

The investment is set to pump-prime more than 30 projects across the city, and the first £400m will deliver nearly 3,000 homes. That initial investment is set to unlock a further £1.3bn in private capital.