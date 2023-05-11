Government allocates £91m across seven heat network projects

The GHNF is a £288m scheme that opened in March 2022 to public, private and third-sector applicants in England. It is anticipated to run until 2025.

The funding, from the Green Heat Network Fund (GHNF), will go to councils, energy suppliers and a university to develop or expand heat networks utilising low-carbon technologies in sites across England.

One project includes the UK’s first system drawing heat from deep underground to provide low-cost heating for nearly 4,000 homes.

The Langarth Deep Geothermal Heat Network will involve drilling to a depth of 5,275 metres to extract the heat from granite rocks beneath the United Downs Industrial Estate in Cornwall.

Heat networks take heat found underground or use excess heat generated through manufacturing or waste management, and supply heating and hot water to homes and businesses through a connected network.

This allows them to avoid fossil-fuel burning gas and oil boilers.