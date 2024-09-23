The plans form part of the government’s target of delivering 1.5 million homes this parliament.

As signalled in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) consultation, ministers want to introduce the passport to ensure that where proposals meet design and quality standards, “the default answer is yes”, and applications would be approved automatically.

Alongside the call for evidence, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government published a working paper on the policy as the Labour Party Conference kicked off on Sunday.

According to the document, the passport would be more specific about the development that should be regarded as acceptable, with the default answer to suitable proposals being a straightforward “yes”.

“The proposals relate to the principle, the scale, and the form of development, and to the potential wider use of local development orders to grant area-wide permissions – all in a way that retains appropriate local oversight,” it said.