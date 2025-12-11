Homes England sets out five-year strategy with target to deliver 280,000 new homes

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Homes England has set out its strategic plan for the next five years, with analysis suggesting that the agency will support the delivery of 280,000 new homes.
Published today (11 December), the plan sets out how Homes England will tackle barriers facing the sector, accelerate housebuilding and deliver a “once-in-a-generation boost” to the number of social and affordable homes being built.
Six objectives to be achieved between 2025 and 2030 have been outlined in the strategic plan, which was published alongside an investment roadmap setting out the agency’s plans for unlocking more institutional investment.
As well as objectives to boost new housing supply, with a focus on social and affordable homes, Homes England aims to collaborate more closely with local leaders on development under a new regional operating model and “create market conditions” to support good design and environmental sustainability.
The agency said this strategic plan responds to the sector’s consistent calls for “more tailored support, more flexibility, longer-term funding and the ability to support delivery at scale”.
It follows the publication of the Social and Affordable Homes Programme prospectus in November, which outlined how social landlords can bid for the £27.2bn of grant funding available outside of London.
Pat Ritchie, chair of Homes England, said the new strategic plan “marks the start of a new chapter of strengthened collaboration, innovation and delivery at scale”.
She continued: “Through partnership and a deep understanding of local needs, we can create a much-needed step change in the delivery of new homes, including social housing, and affordable communities – directly addressing the needs of current and future generations and ensuring everyone can have a safe place to live and thrive.”
In September, the agency revealed that it will hire regional directors as part of a “stronger” regional model it planned to develop over the next year.
Homes England confirmed this approach in the new plan, stating that it is introducing a “new regional operating model” whereby each regional team will be led by an executive director, working “hand-in-glove” with mayors, local leaders and the wider housing sector.
On projected delivery, the plan said: “Our early analysis suggests that over the next five years of this strategic plan, we will support the delivery of approximately 280,000 new homes and unlock land that is capable of supporting almost 400,000 homes.
“We estimate that agency-supported gross housing completions will almost double by the end of this parliament, from around 40,000 completions per year in 2025-26 to more than 80,000 completions per year by 2029-30.”
The new investment roadmap said the agency will seek to deploy greater amounts of debt, equity and guarantees, particularly via the National Housing Bank that is due to operate from April next year.
But Homes England stressed that the bank is “not a traditional lender” and will only seek to cover the cost of government borrowing, with the capital grant programme remaining a “core part” of its funding landscape.
The roadmap precedes the investment prospectus, expected in early 2026, which will set out full details on the National Housing Bank and the new National Housing Development Fund.
Amy Rees, chief executive of Homes England, said: “Alongside our commitment to national expertise and the creation of a specialist National Housing Bank, we are significantly strengthening our regional teams to ensure support is tailored to the needs of places and partner organisations.
“This includes the imminent appointment of experienced leaders to head up each team, working hand-in-glove with mayors, local leaders and the wider housing and regeneration sector.”
Housing secretary Steve Reed said Homes England plays a “key role” in housebuilding by bringing in “essential private investment” and supporting the "biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation”.
“The launch of their new plan today kicks off a new phase of working together to invest in housebuilding at scale that will help us bring the housing crisis to an end,” he added.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Development and Finance newsletter, featuring a round-up of business, development and regeneration news and analysis.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories