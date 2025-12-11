Homes England sets out five-year strategy with target to deliver 280,000 new homes

Homes England has set out its strategic plan for the next five years, with analysis suggesting that the agency will support the delivery of 280,000 new homes #UKhousing

As well as objectives to boost new housing supply, with a focus on social and affordable homes, Homes England aims to collaborate more closely with local leaders on development under a new regional operating model and “create market conditions” to support good design and environmental sustainability.

Six objectives to be achieved between 2025 and 2030 have been outlined in the strategic plan, which was published alongside an investment roadmap setting out the agency’s plans for unlocking more institutional investment.

Published today (11 December), the plan sets out how Homes England will tackle barriers facing the sector, accelerate housebuilding and deliver a “once-in-a-generation boost” to the number of social and affordable homes being built.

The agency said this strategic plan responds to the sector’s consistent calls for “more tailored support, more flexibility, longer-term funding and the ability to support delivery at scale”.

It follows the publication of the Social and Affordable Homes Programme prospectus in November, which outlined how social landlords can bid for the £27.2bn of grant funding available outside of London.

Pat Ritchie, chair of Homes England, said the new strategic plan “marks the start of a new chapter of strengthened collaboration, innovation and delivery at scale”.

She continued: “Through partnership and a deep understanding of local needs, we can create a much-needed step change in the delivery of new homes, including social housing, and affordable communities – directly addressing the needs of current and future generations and ensuring everyone can have a safe place to live and thrive.”

In September, the agency revealed that it will hire regional directors as part of a “stronger” regional model it planned to develop over the next year.

Homes England confirmed this approach in the new plan, stating that it is introducing a “new regional operating model” whereby each regional team will be led by an executive director, working “hand-in-glove” with mayors, local leaders and the wider housing sector.